The Actors Group Launches Two New Divisions; Spanish Production and Talent and Northwest Influencers

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 30 years as the Pacific Northwest's leading talent agency, The Actors Group is once again reinventing itself, launching two new divisions. The Actors Group Español will offer full production services, from translation and transcreation through casting and directing, led and operated by native Spanish speakers. It is the only Seattle agency specializing in Spanish production services. The agency's new Influencer division boasts top Northwest talent with a hyper-local reach.

Said The Actor's Group President Jamie Lopez, "Because we're always paying attention to the marketplace, we recognized two underserved areas. We're excited to offer these new services to the Pacific Northwest Production Community."

Transcreation is a service that allows writers to introduce their own creativity and cultural knowledge to create new content that connects with audiences, while still maintaining the original tone and intent. It differs slightly from translation, which is focused on directly replacing words from one language to another.

Lopez continued, "For years I've thought the production community would benefit greatly from a full-blown production and transcreation house. It took some time to find the right person to head up this part of the agency, but we've found that person in Zuleika Deciga. She is a seasoned marketing and communications expert and talented voice actor with decades of transcreation and translation experience. She and her team source talent from across the nation and around the world."

Said Deciga, "I'm thrilled about this new opportunity with The Actors Group. We are experiencing unprecedented social change and awareness right now. Latinos want to be seen and represented properly. Thus far, the bulk of advertising and marketing has been directed by people who don't necessarily know the cultures they are representing. We're bringing something different to the table, which is to really listen to the Latino population and effectively and accurately represent them."

Also in late 2020, The Actors Group successfully launched an influencer division and is the only agency using recognized local talent with large, Northwest social followings. Leveraging the formidable social followings of their clients, The Actors Group is helping drive results for marketers, and have also begun representing streamers, casters, and hosts on the Twitch network.

