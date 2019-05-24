The Actors Gymnasium Presents Case Study its 2019 Professional Training Program Showcase

EVANSTON, Ill., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past nine months, guided by Co-Founder and Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, students have trained intensively with some of America's top circus instructors. From "Chicago's Queen of Mischief and Mayhem" Molly Brennan, to Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE's Amanda Crockett and the multi-award-winning dance theater, Lucky Plush Productions.

"Case Study" explores the ways in which athleticism, grace, spectacle, and storytelling combine to form the vibrant world of circus theatre.

What makes this program unique? Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi says, "It gives our students the tools they need to form their own artistic vocabulary. Developing that vocabulary in a collaborative environment helps artists deepen their skills in profound ways they may never have even dreamed of."

Graduating students include Stefan Brundage, David Chervony, Molly Hernandez, Kai Hirota, Amma May, Jordan Reinwald, Arielle Giselle Rogers [Clitora Leigh ((¡)) ] , Michele Stine, Sasha Vulovic, and Erin Williams.

About the Actors Gymnasium:

The Actors Gymnasium is one of the nation's premiere circus and performing arts training centers. Founded in 1995, Actors Gym is dedicated to expanding human and theatrical potential through the vital forms of circus arts by pushing the limits of physical, emotional, and creative expression.

The Gym provides educational programs for students of all ages and levels, produces original and daring circus-theatre, and offers award-winning entertainment for corporate and other special events.

Actors Gym is proud to partner with many performing arts organizations throughout Chicagoland and serves as the exclusive provider of circus performing arts training for Lookingglass.

At The Actors Gymnasium people learn to fly – physically, emotionally, and creatively.

Listing Information

Case Study

Under the direction of Molly Brennan, Amanda Crockett, and Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi

Opening and press night is Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.actorsgymnasium.org, on site, or by calling 847.328.2795.

All performances are at Noyes Cultural Arts Center at 927 Noyes St., Evanston, IL.

