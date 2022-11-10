The Ad Council Appoints 18 New Members to its Board of Directors

Esteemed senior marketing and media executives join the organization's leadership to drive impact on the country's most pressing social issues

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to drive social impact, elected 18 new members to its Board of Directors during its fall meeting held earlier this week with both virtual and in-person elements. The non-profit organization's Board is chaired by Jacki Kelley, CEO, Americas, dentsu. Vice Chairs include Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas, YouTube and Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

Since its inception, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of driving the communications industry's efforts toward positive social change. Its Board of Directors is comprised of an esteemed group of senior marketing and media executives whose talent, insights and financial support ensure that the Ad Council's campaigns are effective and impactful. In addition to spearheading the nonprofit's historic COVID-19 Vaccine Education initiative, the Ad Council's Board of Directors are now working closely with the organization's leadership to lead the communications industry's efforts to address the country's unprecedented mental health crisis.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Heidi Andersen , Chief Revenue Officer, Nextdoor

, Chief Revenue Officer, Nextdoor Elizabeth Brady , EVP, Chief Marketing, Customer & Communications Officer, Allstate

, EVP, Chief Marketing, Customer & Communications Officer, Allstate Marc Brodherson , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Jill Cress , Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, H&R Block

, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, H&R Block Denise Dresser , Global CRO CMT, Salesforce

, Global CRO CMT, Salesforce Jamie Gutfreund , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Whalar

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Whalar Cathy Hackl , Chief Metaverse Officer, Journey

Chief Metaverse Officer, Journey Chrissie Hanson , Chief Executive Officer, OMD USA

, Chief Executive Officer, Tariq Hassan , Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA

, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA Jean-Paul Jansen , Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Care North America

, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Care North America Alice McKown , Publisher + Chief Revenue Officer, The Atlantic

, Publisher + Chief Revenue Officer, The Atlantic Travis Montaque , Co-Founder & CEO, Group Black and Founder & CEO of Holler

, Co-Founder & CEO, Group Black and Founder & CEO of Holler Brett O'Brien , Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America

, Chief Marketing Officer, James Rooke , President, Comcast Advertising

, President, Comcast Advertising David Roter , VP, Global Solutions, Snap

, VP, Global Solutions, Snap Deb Stambaugh , Chief Marketing Officer, Quantcast

, Chief Marketing Officer, Quantcast Tyler Turnbull , Global CEO, FCB

, Global CEO, FCB Jennifer Wilson , SVP, Enterprise Brand and Marketing, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

"Each member of our Board is an integral part of the fabric of the Ad Council and a driving force behind the impact we make year after year. Through their passion, talent and resources, our work will continue to make significant strides across a multitude of critical social issues," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council.

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors is available on the organization's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council