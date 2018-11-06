NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesive film market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.



The adhesive film market size is projected to grow from USD 57.2 billion in 2018 to USD 75.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The adhesive film market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing demand from various industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction. The increasing urban population is a major factor for the increase in the demand for products such as medicines, beverages, FMCGs, and other consumer durables. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the adhesive film market. Volatility in raw material prices might adversely affect the overall cost of production for adhesive film manufacturers.



The tapes segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall adhesive film market during the forecast period.

The tapes application segment accounted for the largest share of the overall adhesive film market in 2017. Growing use of adhesive tapes in diverse industries such as healthcare, electrical & electronic, and building & construction is resulting in the growth of the adhesive film-based tapes market.



The adhesive film market in labels application is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The adhesive labels market has been growing in accordance with the growth trends of the converting and packaging industries. Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled the growth of the global self-adhesive labels market.



APAC adhesive film market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC adhesive film market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the Rest of APAC.The APAC region is a lucrative market for adhesive film owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions.



Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for adhesive film in APAC.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 50%

• By Designation: C level – 20%, Director level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, North America – 20%, Europe – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America – 10%



As a part of qualitative analysis, the research study provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players such as 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland), CCL Industries (Canada), and Toray Industries (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the adhesive film market based on film material, end-use industry, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and opportunities.



The report analyzes competitive developments, such as new product developments, expansions, and acquisitions, undertaken by the key players to achieve growth in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the overall adhesive film market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



