The Advanced Leadership Initiative and Carnegie Mellon University Launch 2020 Cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy: Cohort Roster Expands to 28 African American Leaders

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful inaugural year, The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University have officially launched the 2020 cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy. There are 28 members, which is an expansion from last year. They represent some of the finest talent in Pittsburgh and come from a broad spectrum of industries.

"The vision of The Advanced Leadership Initiative is to build the pipeline of African American executive leadership in our region. This investment in talent will help Pittsburgh become a more diverse, inclusive and prosperous community," says Evan Frazier, Founding Director of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark Health.

"Opportunities that are being created through this effort are unprecedented, which is a testament to the quality of the cohort, curriculum, and The Advanced Leadership Initiative. Cohort members have already experienced advancement; and we are expecting no less from the 2020 cohort," says Greg Spencer, Founding Board Co-Chair of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and President and CEO of Randall Industries.

Executive Leadership Academy – 2020 Cohort:

Lincoln Acholonu, Director, Strategic Partnerships and Strategic Insights, Highmark

Shannon Austin, Executive Director, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, PA Dept of Labor and Industry

Carla Biaggi, Store Leader, Giant Eagle

Bobbi Britton Tucker, Employment and Labor Litigation Attorney, Cozen O'Connor

Richard Butler, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager Downtown Pittsburgh, PNC

Charles Carrier, Business Line CFO/ FP&A Leader, BNY Mellon

Dr. Elizabeth Carter, Director, Market Segment Finance, Highmark

Rhonda Curry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Gateway Health

Jeff Davis, Senior Director, Public Relations, UPMC Health Plan

Audric Dodds, Political Programs Manager, EQT

Leslie Britton Dozier, U.S. Head (Director), Contract Management Operations, Bayer

Amber Farr, Director, One Northside, The Buhl Foundation

Stephanie Herring, Vice President, Human Resources, Dollar Bank

Nafis Hill, Director of Finance, Physician Compensation, UPMC

Jerome Jackson, Executive Director, Operation Better Block, Inc.

Aaron Lockhart, Head of Industrial Coatings, North America, Covestro

Tracey McCants Lewis, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Human Resources, Pittsburgh Penguins

Chinedu Okorafor, Senior Vice President, Business Information Officer, Retail Bank Technology, PNC

Ayana Ledford, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Executive Director of PROGRESS, Carnegie Mellon University

Krista Smalls, Program Director, Member Services, UPMC

Andréa Stanford, Assistant County Manager, Allegheny County

Bryan Stout, Manager, Class 1 Sales Railroad Products and Services, North American Operations, Koppers

Maisha Sturdivant, Vice President, Strategic Portfolio Management, Highmark

LaToya Warren, Assistant Deputy Director, Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Joe Washington, Senior Vice President, Senior Data Manager, Enterprise Testing Services, PNC

Tishekia Williams, Director, Regulatory Legal Group, Duquesne Light

Lucius Williams, Director Inside Sales, Comcast

Nicole King Yohe, Corporate Secretary, EQT

"African Americans represent only 1% of executive leadership in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, and our goal is to significantly improve that number. That's why we are very excited about the 28 individuals that have been added to the cohort. Along with last year's members, that brings the TALI Cohort Community to over 50 African American executives and mid-level managers," says Robert Young, Managing Director of The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative is made possible through support from: Lead Contributors – The BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern PA, The Heinz Endowments, The Hillman Foundation; Presenting Sponsors – EQT Foundation, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors – BNY Mellon, Gateway Health, Giant Eagle Foundation, Koppers and Covestro; Silver Sponsors- FHL Bank Pittsburgh and PPG; Contributors - The Buhl Foundation, plus a number of other corporate and foundation supporters. The POISE Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor.

The Executive Leadership Academy is a 7-module Executive Education program offered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to prepare African American leaders for advancement.

For more Information, visit www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org/executive-leadership-academy/.

