The Advanced Leadership Initiative Announces New Corporate CEO Council: 15 CEOs Committed to Advancing African American Executive Leadership

Effective immediately, the Council will begin to meet collectively (as a body) twice a year. "Our goal is to leverage the new CEO Council and their influence," stated Jerry MacCleary, Co-Chair for The Advanced Leadership Initiative and Chairman/CEO of Covestro. "It's incredibly important for our region to make this investment. CEO involvement is crucial to ensuring success in advancing African American leadership."

The inaugural Corporate CEO Council of The Advanced Leadership Initiative is comprised of:

Leroy Ball , Chairman and CEO — Koppers

Ray Betler, Chairman and CEO — Wabtec

Jeff Broadhurst, President and CEO — Eat'n Park Hospitality Group

Randy Dearth, President and COO — GCP Applied Technologies

Bill Demchak, President, Chairman and CEO – PNC

Michele Fabrizi, CEO — MARC USA

Cain Hayes, President and CEO — Gateway Health

Diane Holder, President and CEO — UPMC Health Plan

David Holmberg, President and CEO — Highmark Health

Laura Karet, President and CEO — Giant Eagle

Jerry MacCleary, Chairman and CEO — Covestro

Bob McDonald, Chairman and CEO — Proctor and Gamble (Retired)

Robert McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer — EQT Corporation

Greg Spencer , President and CEO, Randall Industries

Lara Washington, President and CEO, Allegheny Housing & Rehabilitation Corporation

"We are grateful to these 15 outstanding individuals for their participation in TALI's Corporate CEO Council. Their participation is expected to make a material difference in the advancement of corporate diversity in our region," says Evan Frazier, Founding Director of the Advanced Leadership Initiative and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for Highmark Health.

A kick-off celebration commemorating the launch of the CEO Council took place at the Duquesne Club on Wednesday, May 8th, following their inaugural meeting. An exclusive, invitation-only reception gave attendees the opportunity to welcome the new CEO Council, as well as to connect with cohort members from the Executive Leadership Academy at CMU, TALI Advisory Board Members, and other key stakeholders of The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

"We applaud Jerry MacCleary and Covestro for hosting our kick-off celebration for the Corporate CEO Council. This reception provided a great opportunity for Executive Leadership Academy cohort members to strengthen their relationships and build deeper connections," says Greg Spencer, Co-Chair of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and President/CEO of Randall Industries.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) has a vision to dramatically improve the regional presence of African Americans in executive leadership roles, helping to create a more diverse, inclusive and prosperous community. To achieve this vision, TALI will support the development and implementation of an executive education program to build the pipeline of African American executive leadership in the Pittsburgh region. Supporters include Lead Contributors – The Heinz Endowments, Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Hillman Foundation; Presenting Sponsors – EQT Foundation, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; and Gold Sponsors – Giant Eagle Foundation, Koppers and Covestro; plus, a number of other corporate and foundation supporters. The POISE Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor for The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

The Executive Leadership Academy is an 8-module Executive Education program offered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to prepare African American leaders for advancement.

For more information, visit: www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org, or contact Robert Young, Managing Director, at robertyoung@advancedleaderhsipinitiatve.org, or at 412-926-1600.

