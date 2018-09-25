The Advanced Leadership Initiative Announces New Managing Director Supported by The Heinz Endowments

"I believe Robert Young will be a great asset to The Advanced Leadership Initiative and what we are trying to achieve - to build a stronger presence of African Americans in executive leadership roles in the Pittsburgh region," says Evan Frazier, Founding Director of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark Health. "With the addition of Robert as Managing Director, TALI is now well positioned to achieve the mission and goals established by its advisory board and founding members."

Robert Young will be responsible for day-to-day management and will work closely with the founding director and the executive committee as they move to the next phase of development for The Advanced Leadership Initiative — a group that addresses corporate diversity at the executive level. His resumé reveals a web of complex leadership experiences and successes, from social entrepreneurship, fundraising, and philanthropy to strategic planning and risk management. Boasting a BA in Psychology from Penn State University and a Masters in Higher Education from the University of Pittsburgh, Young also has a Property and Casualty Insurance License, and no shortage of leadership proficiency.

"We are excited about the addition of Robert Young to our team. He will provide valuable support as we seek to shape the landscape and diversity of Pittsburgh board rooms and corporations both in the near future and for many years to come," states Greg Spencer, Advisory Board Co‐Chair of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and President and CEO of Randall Industries. "We are ever grateful to The Heinz Endowments for their generous support in underwriting TALI's managing director position."

The Managing Director's position has been made possible through a grant from The Heinz Endowments, underwriting Robert's position for two years. Incoming Managing Director Robert Young arrives at a pivotal time, as The Advanced Leadership Initiative approaches its launch of the Executive Leadership Academy – an Executive Education program offered in partnership with the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. The Executive Leadership Academy aims to prepare African American leaders for executive advancement.

Candidates interested in the Executive Leadership Academy should visit The Advanced Leadership Initiative website at www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org for more information. Applications will be accepted through October 1, 2018 for the cohort beginning January 2019.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) has a vision to dramatically improve the regional presence of African Americans in executive leadership roles, helping to create a more diverse, inclusive and prosperous community. To achieve this vision, TALI will support the development and implementation of an executive education program to build the pipeline of African American executive leadership in the Pittsburgh region.

Supporters include Lead Contributors – The Heinz Endowments and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Presenting Sponsors – EQT Foundation, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; and Gold Sponsors – Giant Eagle Foundation and Koppers; plus a number of other corporate and foundation supporters. The POISE Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor for The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

The Executive Leadership Academy is an 8-module Executive Education program offered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to prepare African American leaders for advancement.

For more Information about The Advanced Leadership Initiative, visit www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org.

