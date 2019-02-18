LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The process and discrete industries are adopting automation in their manufacturing processes to increase production and operational efficiency. The rising adoption of single-loop and mufti-loop automation solutions in industries has led to an increased need to streamline the connectivity between process machines and control units. Thus, end-user industries are focusing on implementing advanced motion controllers with improved and advanced connectivity. The need to address the increasing communication requirement between the control elements and automation software has increased the adoption of advanced motion controllers. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and the increased communication requirement in an industrial setup, the adoption of advanced motion controllers with faster communication capabilities is expected to increase during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the advanced motion controller market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5741950



Market Overview

Increasing focus on use of integrated motion controllers

Machine building is a complex task for OEMs and end-users as the integration of diverse types of automation systems with different field devices and machinery is difficult. With improvements in communication capabilities and the adoption of industrial PCs, end-users are able to reduce the need for multiple hardware in a single process line.

Standards affecting the design of motion controllers

Machine builders and OEMs need to follow strict standards and regulations while building and integrating motion controllers. Although these standards help builders to effectively manage and control the risks associated with application-specific advanced motion controllers, complying with these standards can be time-consuming and can incur additional costs for machine builders and OEMs.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the advanced motion controller market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5741950



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

