The Advantages of Specialist Private Tutoring: Tutors International Will Present Today at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum in New York City

CEO, Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, and his colleagues will contribute to the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum today at 3 pm at the Harvard Club in New York City

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, and colleagues, Chief Operations Officer, Victoria Gibbs, Client Account Manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips and current tutor, Nathaniel Hannan are all looking forward to taking the stage today as esteemed guest speakers at the 2022 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum. The Forum, which starts today on the 11th October at the Harvard Club at New York City, will continue until 6 pm on Wednesday 12th October.

Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum

Tutors International will present today on the advantages of specialist private tuition

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. Each of their six forums is unique with conference agendas tailored to local and regional interest points along with an international outlook on the most crucial family office and private investor topics. The Forum offers interactive panel discussions, inspiring presentations, insightful case studies, fireside chat interviews, Investment Roundtables, and all-day Networking. This is not a sales event but a content-led forum with extensive networking opportunities.

Prestel & Partner greatly respect the personal privacy of all attendees, (which include royals, billionaires, former heads of state, and Single Family Office Principals, CIOs and CEOs), enabling them to enjoy the event with total data privacy. They provide a bespoke and curated programme with considerable time dedicated to in-depth discussions, knowledge and experience sharing and learning opportunities, and Q&As.

What Makes the Family Office Forum So Special?

CEO and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, is a leading industry expert in the field of private tutoring. Mr Caller founded elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, in 1999. The private home tuition company has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide.

Today at 3 pm at the Family Office Forum, Mr Caller and his colleagues will give a presentation on the advantages of specialist private tuition. The Forum will give Tutors International the opportunity to express the importance and efficacy of personalised private tuition in educating the next generation of global influencers. Tutors International advocates strength-based tuition, where the personal goals of each child and family are incorporated into their learning experience wherever possible. This idea of letting individual talents, goals and values fortify each child's education practically tackles a lot of the issues discussed at the Forum. From prioritising wellbeing and being ecologically conscious to learning how to responsibly inherit and manage wealth, Tutors International's approach to education can incorporate these aspects into curricula. Mr Caller commented:

"I am very much looking forward to meeting this year's esteemed guests and excited to be reconnecting with former acquaintances. In the context of the recurring themes at the Forum – environmental emergency, Family Office responsibility, investment – the importance of educating young minds is the uniting common denominator. The need for high-quality education underpins all of the thoughts and discussions around our future. Positioning what we do within the context of world issues and the conversations happening between influential figures from the global elite is an enlightening, affirming and motivating experience."

Chief Operations Officer, Victoria Gibbs gives some insight as to why the Family Office Forum is such an important event in the industry's calendar:

"I'm really looking forward to the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum in New York City. It's fascinating to operate in a world with so many interesting people, and to hear some of the most cutting-edge theories on subjects as diverse as block chain, environmentalism, women's rights and finance. The talks themselves are very informative and inspiring, but it's the networking and connecting with people who otherwise wouldn't cross our paths that I think adds the most value to the experience. Each time I attend one of these conferences I leave on a high. Bringing the Tutors International brand to a new market will be hugely beneficial to the company, and I'm looking forward to seeing where this takes the business in the future."

Attending the Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner's London 2022 Family Office Forum takes place on the 11th and 12th October in New York City. Tutors International's presentation will take place today at 3 pm.

Should you wish to attend the conference, follow the instructions on page 10 of the 2022 conference agenda. Admission is free for Family Offices and UHNWIs.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

