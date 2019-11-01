The Advocates Announce Expansion into Wyoming

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocates is pleased to announce their expansion into the great state of Wyoming. Personal injury victims from Wyoming can contact The Advocates at 307-466-0003 to get legal assistance with any type of personal injury claim. The Advocates is a contingency based law firm, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The firm has already expanded to 4 other states with offices in 10 different cities, including Seattle, WA, Billings, MT, and Boise, ID. Founded by Matthew Driggs, Kenneth Bills, and Steven Day, The Advocates has decades of legal expertise and a proven track record of helping accident victims get the recoveries they deserve. You deserve an Advocate!

About Matthew Driggs

Matt started his law firm with the objective of building a community of caring, understanding, and philanthropy that is centered around the needs of its clientele. His polished product resulted in the creation of The Advocates Law Firm.

Matt graduated from the University of Utah's Law School in December of 1991, and he immediately began to practice personal injury law in January of 1992. He started a solo practice in Midvale, and in 1995 moved to downtown Salt Lake. In 1996, Matt purchased a building which housed The Advocates until 2018 when the firm moved to its current location. Matt and a group of partnering attorneys joined forces and became The Advocates, Driggs, Bills & Day, P.C. personal injury law firm. In his collective years with The Advocates, Matt has compensated his clients with over $200-million.

When Matt isn't in the office, he spends most of his time with his wife and five wonderful children. He is extremely passionate about traveling and self-betterment.

