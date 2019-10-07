The Aesthetic Society Develops 'The Patient App' Through Support From Allergan®

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society, a 2,600 member organization comprised of board certified plastic surgeons devoted to aesthetic plastic surgery, announced today that through support from Allergan®, a Patient App will be developed. A tool to empower patients, the app will facilitate two-way doctor-patient communication and acquire essential data related to breast implant patients. The App is meant to serve the needs of the entire spectrum of stakeholders including breast implant patients, surgeons and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Development of the app comes as a result of the March 2019 meeting of the FDA General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel discussing the safety and risks of breast implants. The Panel heard from members of The Aesthetic Society, patient advocates and manufacturers. Findings emphasized that improved patient monitoring and collection of critical data are vital steps to keep patients informed so they better understand risks associated with breast implants. The Patient App will empower patients by delivering permanent and secure information about their breast implants and the procedure, directly to their phones and other devices.

"The Aesthetic Society's leadership listened to the patient testimony during the hearing and, in conjunction with our technology partner, Anzu®, brainstormed a technology solution to meet the stakeholder needs while maintaining a focus on patient care and outcomes," stated Dr. Charles Thorne, President of The Aesthetic Society.

"We at Allergan believe that patients should have access to thorough information and are empowered to make informed decisions before surgery and receive ongoing communication after their procedure," said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President US Medical Aesthetics. "The Patient App that The Aesthetic Society is developing will enable women to have real time access to the latest breast implant information."

The HIPAA compliant Patient App will provide patient feedback via surveys as well as provide a digital safe that securely and permanently holds an electronic copy of the patient's implant record and procedure summary. Other key features will include:

Safety Alerts

Messaging between patient and implanting physician

Information sharing between patients, physician, and regulators

Surveys to collect safety and outcomes data after implant procedure

Procedure information

Pre and post-operative instructions

The Patient App is currently in development and will be available in 2020. For more information on The Aesthetic Society please visit: www.surgery.org

About The Aesthetic Society:

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

Visit our website: www.surgery.org

Follow The Aesthetic Society on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ASAPS

Become a fan of The Aesthetic Society on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AestheticSociety

Check us out on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theaestheticsocietyasaps/

Read the latest news and learn about procedures: Smart Beauty Guide: www.smartbeautyguide.com

Locate a plastic surgeon in your area: http://www.smartbeautyguide.com/select-surgeon

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com .

About Anzu®

Anzu® is a technology company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company's technology products include; educational platforms, data analysis, business intelligence, knowledge sharing and social networking. Integrating these products allows Anzu® to develop innovative solutions for medical research, and physician and patient engagement and collaboration.

Website: www.anzumedical.com

Contact information: info@anzumedical.com

CONTACTS:

The Aesthetic Society

Media Contact:

Sarah@surgery.org

(562)799-2356

Allergan:

Media Contact:

Lisa Brown

(862) 261-7320

SOURCE American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Related Links

http://www.surgery.org

