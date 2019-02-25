The African American Chamber Of Commerce Of New Jersey Presents Eric Poe With 'Economic And Social Justice Ally Award'

Mr. Poe has long been recognized as a consumer rights and social justice advocate, and first began working with the AACCNJ more than a decade ago. During this time, Mr. Poe used his platform to shed light on the unfair practices exhibited by some of the nation's leading auto insurers. Mr. Poe drew attention to how these companies use education and occupation in order to offer more favorable auto insurance rates to wealthier drivers, regardless of driving record, a system that undoubtedly has a far greater impact on communities of color.

"Driving is not a luxury in this country, but a vital necessity in order to earn a decent living, start a business and create opportunity, and Eric understands this better than most," said Mr. Harmon. "His work has ensured that African Americans do not get price gouged for legally-mandated insurance, and there is no better person to receive this award than our friend and ally, Eric Poe."

Mr. Poe regularly gives lectures on this issue and his work in New Jersey has resulted in currently pending legislation in Trenton. On a federal level, he has also helped introduce national legislation on the same issue alongside Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12). This important work has also created the environment necessary to see reforms nationwide, which included the passing of amended laws in New York, California, Michigan and Maryland all in the last year.

"The issue of auto insurance reform has been important to my family and me since the early 1990s – in fact it's the reason we started CURE. We felt it was necessary to establish an equal playing field for drivers that determine insurance price based on actual driving records," explains Mr. Poe. "Thanks to the incredible work of Mr. Harmon and the AACCNJ, we have been able to move the needle on this issue and will continue to push until the system is fixed. I am honored to receive this award and will continue to fight for equality and fairness."

Mr. Poe will be awarded with the Commitment and Achievement Award on February 15, 2019.

About the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

The AACCNJ performs an essential role in the economic viability of New Jersey. While providing a platform for New Jersey's African American business leaders, to speak with a collective voice, the AACCNJ advocates and promotes economic diversity fostering a climate of business growth through major initiatives centering on education and public policy. The Chamber serves as a proactive advocacy group with a 501(c) 3 tax exemption, which is shared by the National Black Chamber of Commerce. More information can be found at www.aaccnj.com by calling 609-571-1620, or emailing info@aaccnj.com

About CURE Auto Insurance

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange, (CURE) is a not-for-profit reciprocal exchange. Founded in 1990 by former New Jersey Insurance Commissioner James J. Sheeran and award-winning insurance expert, Dr. Lena Chang as answer to the insurance crisis in New Jersey, CURE continues to lead the way as the not-for-profit solution for responsible drivers and the "cure" for the continuously evolving auto insurance problems. CURE is currently available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. More information can be found at www.CURE.com or by calling 800-535-CURE.

