THE AFRICAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR ANNOUNCES 2023 U.S. TOUR

MUSIC FOR LIFE PROGRAM PLANS FOR 50+ STOPS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International nonprofit organization Music for Life announces the 2023 U.S. African Children's Choir Tour. The tour will include 50+ stops across the country, sure to melt the hearts of audiences with their performance of popular children's music, traditional spiritual songs and African cultural pieces.

African Children's Choir

The 2023 tour is much more than a concert. The African Children's Choir is composed of African children, aged 10 to 12 years old, all who come from vulnerable backgrounds and have faced hardship and lack of education. However, they represent the potential of the African child to become leaders for a better future.

"The African Children's Choir proves just how powerful music can be," says Tina Sipp, Choir Manager for the African Children's Choir. "These concerts provide hope and encouragement, not just to our audiences, but to the children whose lives are forever changed by their experiences with the Choir."

The 2023 tour will kick off on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and will make stops in 16 different states before concluding on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Pinehurst, NC. For a full list of tour stops, visit https://africanchildrenschoir.com/tour-dates/.

About African Children's Choir:

The African Children's Choir is more than just a choir. It's part of a larger, international, Christian organization called Music for Life, which provides thousands of impoverished children throughout Africa with the education, discipleship, and leadership skills needed to rise above their conditions so they can bring positive, lasting change to their families, communities and countries.

