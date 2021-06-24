The After Bar Receives "Best CBD Edible" Award for USA CBD Expo Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two months after launching, The After Bar has received its first award as a category-disrupting CBD edible. At the USA CBD Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, The After Bar was voted the single "Best CBD Edible" by consumers and esteemed judges participating in the show's Excellence Awards.

Etera Foods

This award, presented in front of the event's 7,000+ attendees and 280+ vendors, demonstrates The After Bar's commitment to innovation in CBD edibles. The taste, texture, ingredients, and quality of CBD were all factored into consideration of this award. The After Bar stood out for its delicious superfood ingredients, carefully curated macronutrient ratios, and inclusion of 20 mg per bar of PureForm CBD — the highest quality, citrus-derived CBD.

The growing category of CBD edibles presented exceptional competition for this award. The After Bar, in its infancy, demonstrates the great potential for edibles to act not only as a vehicle for CBD, but a holistic tool for muscle recovery and overall wellness.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at Etera Foods and The After Bar team when I say that we are incredibly thankful to all those who voted and to the judges for awarding us this high honor," said CEO and Founder Blake Godlove. "For such an esteemed award after launching The After Bar only a month and a half ago, we are so humbled."

The After Bar is available on The After Bar website to buy a sampler pack of 6 bars at $24.99.

Learn more about Etera Foods and The After Bar at theafterbar.com.

About Etera Foods

Etera Foods is a Beverly Hills-based food company founded on the principles of creating delicious, functional snacks by leveraging nature and innovative technology.

Their products represent the highest level of quality and integrity to yield maximum results while supporting the goal of providing full transparency of their ingredients.

Press Contact

KBERG Media

Ross Kleinberg

[email protected]

917-770-0351

Related Images

usa-cbd-expo.png

USA CBD EXPO

SOURCE Etera Foods