The AI-Driven COMPUTEX 2021 Blazes New Paths for Tech Community

Dr. Chien-Jen Chen, Former Vice President of Taiwan and Distinguished Professor of Academia Sinica, opened the conference by presenting Taiwan's scientific pandemic prevention achievements by using big data analytics and new technology.

"As one of the leading players in the global ICT industry, Taiwan empowers the ecosystem when the world faces disconnected ICT supply chains and utilizes technology to actively manage potential crisis," said Dr. Chen. "From now on, we need to stay digital ready! Although we're geographically far apart right now, I believe the COMPUTEX 2021 new online solution will make us bound together by shared values and visions."

Fusing AI to the COMPUTEX Online and Offline platform

Mr. James C. F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, the co-organizer of the exhibition, presided over the press conference by announcing that COMPUTEX chooses Appier as the strategic technology partner to provide exhibitors and visitors an AI-Driven tradeshow.

"COMPUTEX rides the digital transformation wave with tech pioneers." said Mr. Huang. "By infusing the AI technology, COMPUTEX turns vision into reality, and transforms technology into opportunities."

Winnie Lee, COO and Co-founder of Appier, shared the expertise in AI-driven technologies to empower exhibitors to achieve business goals, particularly in terms of precision marketing and customer engagement.

"Exhibitors can deliver hyper-personalized experiences to event participants by leveraging Appier's automation and personalization features," Ms. Lee explained. "Through the integration of data about participants' onsite and external viewing behaviors and interests, exhibitors can reach people with the most relevant content and achieve optimal engagement and business collaboration opportunity with their target audiences."

AI is no longer just a "nice to have" option

According to IDC's forecast, 30 percent of the world's top 2,000 companies (G2000) will adopt AI technology by 2024. AI is no longer just a "nice to have" option, but a necessity for enterprises to enhance their core technology in the new normal world.

"The traditional business model has changed." Mr. David Reinsel, Senior Vice President of IDC, shared the 2021 technology trends at the press conference, "Today, companies must accelerate the pace of digitalization and integrated marketing. AI can help companies understand customer on-site and off-site behaviors, predict customer needs, and recommend suitable products and services, enhancing customer interaction and improving the potential for business cooperation."

Blazing new paths in what's possible through technology

As the demand for innovation and better technology rises, COMPUTEX 2021 will continue to blaze new paths in technology. Seven themes will be pivot throughout the exhibition and surrounding activities, including 5G, AI & IoT, Edge Computing, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Cyber Security, Gaming, and Innovations & Startups.

COMPUTEX 2021 will be held from June 1 to 4 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & 2 (TaiNEX 1 & 2) and at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). InnoVEX will also be exhibited from June 2 to 4 on the 4th floor of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2). More exhibition information will be announced on the official websites of COMPUTEX and InnoVEX .

