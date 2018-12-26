NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AI in healthcare market projected to grow at 50.2% CAGR during 2018–2025

The AI in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 36.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period. Increasingly large and complex data set available in the form of big data and growing need to reduce the increasing healthcare cost drive the growth of this market. Improving computing power and declining cost of hardware are other key factors driving this market. However, reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and the lack of skilled workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are among the major factors restraining the growth of the AI in healthcare market.



Services segment to witness highest growth rate among other offerings during forecast period

Growing adoption of AI solutions is expected to propel the growth of services segment, which is expected to witness the highest growth.For the successful deployment of AI, there is a need for deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services.



Most companies that manufacture and develop AI systems and software provide both online and offline support depending on the applications.



Machine learning to hold largest market followed by NLP in AI healthcare market

Machine learning's ability to collect and handle big data and increasing adoption of ML by hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare institutions to improve patient health are fueling its growth in AI in healthcare market. The growing adoption of NLP is applications such as patient-data and risk analysis, lifestyle management and monitoring, and mental health is propelling the growth of this technology in the market



Hospitals and providers to hold largest market during forecast period

The hospitals and providers segment is expected to hold the largest size of AI in healthcare market in terms of end user, during the forecast period.A few major factors responsible for the high share of the hospitals and providers segment include a large number of applications of AI solutions across provider settings; ability of AI systems to improve care delivery, patient experience, and bring down costs; and growing adoption of electronic health records by healthcare organizations.



Moreover, AI-based tools, such as voice recognition software and clinical decision support systems, help streamline workflow processes in hospitals, lower cost, improve care delivery, and enhance patient experience.



North America to witness highest growth from 2018 to 2025

North America to likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The US is considered one of the major contributors in the North American AI in healthcare market.



The US is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology across the continuum of care. Moreover, high consumerization of personal care products—routine check-up medical tools and wearable devices—is further complementing the growth of AI in healthcare market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through the secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the AI in healthcare marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10



The report profiles key players in the AI in healthcare market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), General Vision (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global AI market on the basis of offering, technology, end-use application, end user, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the AI in healthcare market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the AI in healthcare market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. The report helps stakeholders to understand value-chain of AI in healthcare market along with recent case studies.

4. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launch, acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and partnership.



