The AI Summit is open for business: top industry leaders to convene in New York City on December 11-12, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 4th successful year, the AI Summit New York has firmly cemented its reputation as the world's foremost AI event for business and this year promises to be even better with a host of new features added for 2019 to go deeper into topics that matter and double the exhibition space hosting the global AI innovators.

Powered by industry leaders and the tech's elite like Microsoft, AWS, Google, IBM, Oracle and Facebook, the Summit will feature conference sessions from world-leading visionaries, focused seminars and workshops, a 150+-strong exhibition and endless opportunities for networking. The program is built to help businesses tackle the challenges around AI adoption and real-life business applications.

With new demand-led tracks on Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Cx Sales & Marketing, the event is already attracting a much wider range of attendees from Fortune 1000-linked business leaders, now topping 6000 delegates from over 80 countries.

"AI has already cemented its place as THE business transformation catalyst and by bringing together the brightest minds from pioneering enterprises and innovators in this space, we're proud to provide the global platform from which the entire ecosystem can gather and untap the huge potential for their business growth," says Jackson Szabo, event director.

300+ captains of industry and thought leaders taking to the 2019 stage include:

Rick Rioboli , CIO, Comcast

, CIO, Lori Beer , Global Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase

, Global Chief Information Officer, Kevin Stanton , Chief Services Officer, Mastercard

, Chief Services Officer, Elizabeth Carrasco , CTO, CBS Interactive

, CTO, Atish Banerjea , Global CIO, Facebook

, Global CIO, Gary Knell , CEO, National Geographic

, CEO, Katica Roy , CEO, Pipeline Equity

, CEO, Elisha Wiesel , Co-CIO, Goldman Sachs

, Co-CIO, Sarah Karthigan, Head of Data Science, ExxonMobil

Monica Caldas , SVP and CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Full speaker list and programme

New features for 2019 include:

High quality training in partnership IBM Google and others

Dedicated tracks on healthcare, finance, retail, sales & marketing, tailoring content to specific industry challenges

Bespoke research reports powered by Tractica

Chatham House boardroom discussions in partnership with Forbes

About the AI Summit

The AI Summit New York is an annual global conference and exhibition focused on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and its role in furthering business development and ROI for enterprises in all industry verticals. The summit is part of Informa Tech's series of high tech B2B events based around AI.

SOURCE AI Summit New York

