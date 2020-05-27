The AIR Company of Georgia Names Christopher W. Marek Chief Executive Officer

"Chris brings 25 years of sales and corporate experience with a singular focus on his clients. He is an engaging and enthusiastic professional with a strategic mindset. We are so happy that Chris has decided to take on this new opportunity and we have all the faith and confidence in him for a successful implementation of our business plan," said Robert Fisher, Executive Partner at TAC.

"I am extremely honored to lead The AIR Company of Georgia going forward. Our clients and dedicated employees are my number one priority. Our mission is to offer exceptional service to our clients, to have each client feel as though they are our only client and exceed their expectations. My experience of over 25 years in the financial services industry has prepared me to ensure we are providing the 'best in class' experience at a real value. My goal is to become Georgia's Premier Mechanical Services Company, and an incredible place for employees to build a career"- Chris Marek.

The AIR Company of Georgia is a full service, Unrestricted Residential, Commercial Heating, Air-Condition Refrigeration Mechanical Services Company currently doing business in the State of Georgia.

More information can be found www.theaircompanyga.com and www.facebook.com/theaircompanyga/

Contact:

Mary May

[email protected]

404-583-7788

SOURCE The AIR Company of Georgia

