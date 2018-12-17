The Air Conditioning Market in Sri Lanka (2018-2022): Increased Preference for Inverter-based AC Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sri Lankan Air Conditioning Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis on the air conditioning market in Sri Lanka offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product types (high walls, cassettes, ducted, floor/ceiling consoles, tower, chillers, VRF, and packaged units) and by key end-user segments (residential, hospitality, offices, retail and government, healthcare, and industrial).

The research includes market data from 2017 to 2022 that gives a future outlook for air conditioners in Sri Lanka.

The rise in residential and commercial construction projects, along with the high growth from the tourism and hospitality industry, is creating demand for HVAC products in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka allows total foreign ownership across several industries and imposes no restrictions on repatriation of earnings, fees, and capital. Supporting budgets and policies are expected to continually drive the industrial sector in Sri Lanka, providing a platform for growth for the HVAC industry in the long term.



Other than the western part, in most of the other parts of Sri Lanka, the AC penetration is quite low and is likely to continue to remain the same. The average overall penetration of ACs in the country is as low as 10%. Cheaper alternatives from the Chinese participants such as Aux and Yonan pose a strong challenge to participants from other countries.

China is also a part of the preferential trade agreement under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA). However, India has bilateral trade agreements with Sri Lanka, which allows more number of Indian origin goods to be imported into Sri Lanka with free preferential duty. Adaption of the inverter ACs and the understanding of its energy-efficient technology among the customers, coupled with government push towards energy-efficient solutions, are creating high demand for inverters ACs.



Demand in the hospitality segment is expected to grow the fastest due to growth in the tourism industry; the segment is expected to occupy nearly half of the market share by 2022. Government establishment modernizations will create high demand for HVAC products.

Increasing construction of residential projects and demand from individual households will drive the demand for high wall AC. Demand for chillers and airside units will continue to rise from the growing tourism industry and commercial projects. High walls is a highly price-sensitive segment, with the presence of approximately 15 participants including a significant presence of the Chinese suppliers.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Key Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product Segments

Market Segmentation by End-user Segments

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET

Market Share

Market Share by Product Type - High Walls

Market Share by Product Type - Light Commercial

Market Share by Product Type - Commercial

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise in Tourism and Hospitality

Growth Opportunity 2 - Renovation in Government Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3 - Inverter-based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Focus on Product Innovation

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HIGH WALLS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

8. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: CASSETTES

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

9. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: DUCTED AC

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

10. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: FLOOR/CEILING CONSOLES

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

11. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: TOWER ACS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

12. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: CHILLERS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

13. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: AIR SIDE

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

14. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: VRF

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

15. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: PACKAGED UNITS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

16. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - RESIDENTIAL

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

17. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HOSPITALITY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

18. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - OFFICES

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion

19. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - RETAIL

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

20. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - GOVERNMENT

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

21. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - INDUSTRIAL

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

22. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HEALTHCARE

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

Companies Featured



AUX Group Co. Ltd.

Yonan Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

