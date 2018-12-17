The Air Conditioning Market in Sri Lanka (2018-2022): Increased Preference for Inverter-based AC Solutions
The "Sri Lankan Air Conditioning Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry analysis on the air conditioning market in Sri Lanka offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product types (high walls, cassettes, ducted, floor/ceiling consoles, tower, chillers, VRF, and packaged units) and by key end-user segments (residential, hospitality, offices, retail and government, healthcare, and industrial).
The research includes market data from 2017 to 2022 that gives a future outlook for air conditioners in Sri Lanka.
The rise in residential and commercial construction projects, along with the high growth from the tourism and hospitality industry, is creating demand for HVAC products in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka allows total foreign ownership across several industries and imposes no restrictions on repatriation of earnings, fees, and capital. Supporting budgets and policies are expected to continually drive the industrial sector in Sri Lanka, providing a platform for growth for the HVAC industry in the long term.
Other than the western part, in most of the other parts of Sri Lanka, the AC penetration is quite low and is likely to continue to remain the same. The average overall penetration of ACs in the country is as low as 10%. Cheaper alternatives from the Chinese participants such as Aux and Yonan pose a strong challenge to participants from other countries.
China is also a part of the preferential trade agreement under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA). However, India has bilateral trade agreements with Sri Lanka, which allows more number of Indian origin goods to be imported into Sri Lanka with free preferential duty. Adaption of the inverter ACs and the understanding of its energy-efficient technology among the customers, coupled with government push towards energy-efficient solutions, are creating high demand for inverters ACs.
Demand in the hospitality segment is expected to grow the fastest due to growth in the tourism industry; the segment is expected to occupy nearly half of the market share by 2022. Government establishment modernizations will create high demand for HVAC products.
Increasing construction of residential projects and demand from individual households will drive the demand for high wall AC. Demand for chillers and airside units will continue to rise from the growing tourism industry and commercial projects. High walls is a highly price-sensitive segment, with the presence of approximately 15 participants including a significant presence of the Chinese suppliers.
Key Topics Covered
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Key Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Product Segments
- Market Segmentation by End-user Segments
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share by Product Type - High Walls
- Market Share by Product Type - Light Commercial
- Market Share by Product Type - Commercial
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise in Tourism and Hospitality
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Renovation in Government Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Inverter-based Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Focus on Product Innovation
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HIGH WALLS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
8. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: CASSETTES
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
9. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: DUCTED AC
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
10. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: FLOOR/CEILING CONSOLES
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
11. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - LIGHT COMMERCIAL: TOWER ACS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
12. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: CHILLERS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
13. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: AIR SIDE
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
14. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: VRF
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
15. PRODUCT SEGMENT ANALYSIS - COMMERCIAL: PACKAGED UNITS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
16. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - RESIDENTIAL
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
17. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HOSPITALITY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
18. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - OFFICES
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
19. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - RETAIL
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
20. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - GOVERNMENT
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
21. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - INDUSTRIAL
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
22. END-USER SEGMENT ANALYSIS - HEALTHCARE
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario
Companies Featured
- AUX Group Co. Ltd.
- Yonan Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.
