NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft exhaust system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78%.

The aircraft exhaust system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 679.0 million in 2018 to USD 987.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing number of aircraft deliveries due to increasing passenger traffic, especially in emerging economies, is the key factor driving the growth of the aircraft exhaust system market. The major restraint impacting the market is the backlog in existing aircraft deliveries.



Based on component, the exhaust nozzle segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018.

Exhaust nozzle remains the dominant component in terms of functionality and is the biggest contributor in terms of the price of components used for manufacturing aircraft exhaust systems.



Thus, due to the increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries globally, the exhaust nozzle segment is projected to lead the aircraft exhaust system market during the forecast period.



Based on system, engine exhaust system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Exhaust systems remain the dominant system in terms of functionality and periodically go through extreme repeated cycles of stress and strain due to being located at the rear end of aircraft engine.



Due to this, these systems often undergo for repairs and sometimes replacement. Owing to the increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries globally and maintenance & repair activities for existing aircraft fleets, engine exhaust system segment is projected to be register the highest CAGR.



The Asia Pacific aircraft exhaust system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific aircraft exhaust system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for aircraft in the region.Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region.



Moreover, major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are investing substantially in procuring commercial airliners, hence leading to the increasing demand for aircraft exhaust systems in the region.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the aircraft exhaust system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 25%, and RoW – 5%



The major players profiled in this report on the aircraft exhaust system market are Magellan Aerospace (Canada), Triumph Group (US), Ducommun (US), Nexcelle (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Nordam (US), Franke Industries (US), Senior Aerospace (UK) and GKN (UK), among others.



Research Coverage:

The market study segments the aircraft exhaust system market based on end user (OEM and MRO), component (exhaust cone, exhaust pipe, exhaust nozzle, APU exhaust liner, APU exhaust tube, turbochargers, others), system (engine exhaust system, APU exhaust system), and aviation type ( commercial aviation, general aviation, business aviation, military aviation), and maps these segments and subsegments across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the aircraft exhaust system market, along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft exhaust system market.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the aircraft exhaust system market, high growth regions, and drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the aircraft exhaust system market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft exhaust systems offered by the top players operating in the aircraft exhaust system market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the aircraft exhaust system market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets, as the report analyzes the markets for aircraft exhaust systems across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft exhaust system market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the aircraft exhaust system market.



