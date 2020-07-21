NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826809/?utm_source=PRN



The aircraft lighting market is projected to grow from USD 826 million in 2020 to USD 1,987 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. An increase in aircraft orders across the globe and shift from incandescent lights to LED lights are the major factors driving the market for aircraft lighting. However, longer lifespan of LED lights is limiting the overall growth of the market.



COVID-19 pandemic has led to major economic problems and challenges that aviation industry has to face.Since the beginning of the outbreak, the civil aviation industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally.



Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs across the world.



" The aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the market in 2020

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aircraft lighting OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing deployment of new LED lights with the objective of reducing operational costs and enhancing passenger experience as well as comfort.

" The interior lights segment estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 "

Interior lights include reading lights, ceiling and wall lights, signage, floor path lighting strips, and lavatory lights, among others.Airlines are focusing on deploying multi-color interior lighting, to create an ambiance as per passenger's mood.



The growing demand to enhance passenger experience and comfort is anticipated to fuel the growth of the interior lights segment.



North America is estimated to lead the aircraft lighting market in 2020

The aircraft industry in North America has witnessed a strong growth in the past few years.It is one of the most profitable industries in the region.



The high demand for aircraft lighting products in North America can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Honeywell International (US) and Collins Aerospace (US) in the region. Increasing passenger traffic, demand for new aircraft, high demand for helicopters in civil and commercial applications, and the rapid replacement of traditional lights with advanced lighting solutions are other major factors driving the aircraft lighting OEM market in North America. Breakdown of primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%

Key players in the aircraft lighting market are Astronics (US), Cobham (US), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), Heads Up Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Luminator Technology Group (US), Oxley Group (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), Soderberg Manufacturing Company (US), STG Aerospace (UK), SELA (France), Bruce Aerospace (US), Precise Flight, Inc. (US), AeroLeds (US), Whelen Aerospace Technologies (US), Hoffman Engineering (US), Madelec Aero (France), IFE Products (US), Talon Aerospace (US), and Beadlight Limited (UK).

Research Coverage: The market study covers the aircraft lighting market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end user, type, aircraft type, light source, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Key Benefits of Buying the Report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft lighting market and its subsegments.



The report covers the entire ecosystem of the aircraft lighting systems in the aviation industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826809/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

