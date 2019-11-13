The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS offers a fun and educational Android tablet experience for children

"Just in time for the holidays, we're excited to deliver a tablet experience that is ideal for the entire family, specifically focusing on children," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "The JOY TAB KIDS is an affordable opportunity to give parents peace of mind, knowing our children can be educated in a fun and easy way while providing important protections at their fingertips."

The apps kids want, selected by the pros

Preloaded with Kidomi, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS delivers the most engaging content from top-rated brands like DreamWorks, Crayola, Toca Boca and more. Enjoy plenty of access to family entertainment with thousands of premium interactive games, videos, and books, including Peppa Pig, Transformers and My Little Pony. The library is refreshed regularly with expert-curated content mapped to U.S. Common Core Standards, allowing children the opportunity to discover and learn something new every time they play.

Freedom for them, peace of mind for you

The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS is certified by the KidSAFE Seal Program, ensuring that it provides a safe, ad-free experience that protects the privacy of children. The tablet comes with a comprehensive parental control panel that lets you set digital boundaries around which apps your children can access and how long they can use the tablet. Kidomi allows you to manage screen time and set limits by activity type, such as games, books, and videos. A detailed activity feed provides insight into your kids' learning patterns and usage habits, and you can apply filters for your kids in Kidomi to ensure they use your preferred content.

Additionally, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS is built with children in mind. Its lightweight design makes it easy to hold for long periods of time, and the included colorful rubberized case provides protection against drops. The case comes with an integrated kickstand, great for watching videos and playing games comfortably.

Performance that can keep up

A massive 4,080mAh battery, fast quad-core processor and 4G LTE speeds give the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS the ability to keep up with uninterrupted playing, reading and learning throughout the day. With built-in Battery Saver Mode and Smart Manager, you can also manage your power usage throughout the day so your tablet is always ready to play.

The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS will be available at T-Mobile beginning November 15. For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit us.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint is a leading global provider of digital content for kids and families. The San Francisco-based mobile technology company creates custom kids' learning platforms and curates content for customers around the world. Industry leaders in technology, edutainment, broadcast and more license Fingerprint's technology platform and use their content solutions to serve up customized branded mobile networks that help them better connect with mobile families in a kid-safe and meaningful way. Fingerprint is funded by leading media and technology investors including Corus Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, Reed Elsevier Ventures, Trinity Capital Investment and GSV. For more information, visit fingerprintplay.com or facebook.com/FingerprintPlay.

