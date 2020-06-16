The Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by $ 64.01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Alcoholic beverages market in US 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the alcoholic beverages market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 64.01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on alcoholic beverages market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914674/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the new product launches and increased demand for craft drinks. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alcoholic beverages market in US market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment

The alcoholic beverages market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

Beer

Spirits

Wine

By Distribution Channel

Off-trade

On-trade

This study identifies the increasing number of M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverages market in US growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our alcoholic beverages market in US covers the following areas:

Alcoholic beverages market in US sizing

Alcoholic beverages market in US forecast

Alcoholic beverages market in US industry analysis

