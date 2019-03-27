"The Alfa Romeo Experience" Offers Consumers 3D Driving Experience as Part of New "Soundtrack" Marketing Campaign

As part of the launch of the new Alfa Romeo marketing campaign "Soundtrack" for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio, the campaign is extending beyond traditional media into gamification through a collaboration with Unity Technologies, creator of the world's most widely used real-time 3D development platform.

The Alfa Romeo Experience is now available across multiple devices, including desktop, mobile and tablets, giving consumers the ability to test their talents on the track in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The "Soundtrack" campaign is currently running across TV, digital and social, including Alfa Romeo's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. The television spot – "The Next Level of Joy" – includes broadcast coverage throughout the March NCAA college basketball season, extending viewership across CBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Balancing precision and power, the "Soundtrack" campaign illustrates the premier Alfa Romeo legacy and its connection to Monza, Italy, while introducing a one-of-a-kind driving performance. The film "The New Sound of Joy" demonstrates the capabilities of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio in a beautifully unique tandem choreography that pushes the limits of both vehicles. The film imagines the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as a gigantic musical instrument that brings to life the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio through a unique fusion of beauty and performance. In an epic symphony of the senses, the Alfa Romeo drivers follow a specific line hitting musical logos at exact times producing the famous "Ode to Joy" melody.

About Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. Born from the world's greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be from Italy. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with best-in-class 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, which represents the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with its race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:

Website: www.alfaromeo.com

Newsroom: FCA US Media Website

Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA

Instagram: @alfaromeousa

Twitter: @alfaromeousa

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

