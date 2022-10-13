The Algorand Foundation Appoints Harpal Singh as Chief Financial Officer

The former Algebris Investments CFO brings institutional financial management expertise to the Algorand ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation , whose mission is to empower the ecosystem of Algorand , the carbon-negative Layer 1 blockchain invented by Turing Award winner and MIT professor Silvio Micali, has appointed Harpal Singh as Chief Financial Officer.

Singh will oversee Algorand Foundation's financial matters and work closely with senior management to ensure efficient implementation of business strategies that encourage development throughout the Algorand ecosystem to solve real-world problems.

"The Algorand ecosystem is poised for continued expansion because it is backed by industry-leading, fast, safe and sustainable technology. I am excited to make this value proposition evermore visible to a global audience," said Singh. "Moreover, it is fulfilling to join an organization that prioritizes the core purpose of blockchain technology, solving socioeconomic issues worldwide."

Singh previously served as Group CFO at Algebris Investments, an independent global asset manager specializing in long-only and alternative investment strategies. He will report directly to Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden, who said, "Harpal will help us continue in our mission of growing the Algorand ecosystem globally and responsibly. We are extremely fortunate to have him, and excited to welcome him on board."

After joining the Algorand Foundation in January, Warden pledged to build a best-in-class leadership team. Singh's hiring follows the appointments of Deirdre Halligan as Chief Operating Officer , John Woods as Chief Technology Officer , Eric Wragge as Global Head of Business Development and Capital Markets , and Matt Keller as Director of Impact and Inclusion .

The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation

