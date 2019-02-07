The All-New Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is Now Confirming Reservations for Its Spring 2019 Opening.

"We are so excited to join with our community in welcoming Formula One fans from around the world for the 2019 Montreal Grand Prix taking place June 7 to 9. The event virtually takes over the city, and we'll be right there in the middle of it," says Four Seasons General Manager Gonçalo Monteiro . "And that's just the beginning of what promises to be a summer to remember in Montreal."

From June 27 to July 6, 2019, the eclectic Festival International de Jazz de Montréal takes place across 20 stages around the city, followed by the always star-studded Just for Laughs Festival from July 10 to 28, 2019, ushering in the best time to enjoy the city's abundant nightlife, cultural activities and historic neighbourhoods. For shoppers, Four Seasons couldn't be better positioned, having direct access to the adjacent Holt Renfrew Ogilvy from its third floor lobby.

Also arriving in Montreal this spring is MARCUS, a new concept and the first Canadian restaurant by internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson. Flowing in and around the Hotel's reception and lobby is a series of indoor and outdoor spaces conceived by Montreal designers Atelier Zébulon Perron as a setting for downtown's most fashionable dining, drinking and socialising.

About Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Montreal

The 169-room Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is located downtown in the city's Golden Mile Square, connected to Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. Just ten minutes by foot from the Bell Centre, five minutes by car from the train station and twenty minutes from the airport, Four Seasons is ideally located for international visitors, regional weekenders and business travellers. In addition to MARCUS restaurant and bar, the Hotel will offer an intimate spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre, a skylit indoor pool and a stunning fifth floor ballroom with outdoor terrace.

Architects of Four Seasons Hotel Montreal are Lemay and Sid Lee Architecture, both of Montreal; Hotel interiors are by Paris based Gilles & Boissier, with restaurant and lounge by Montreal firm Atelier Zébulon Perron.

An exclusive community of 18 Four Seasons Private Residences is also located in the same building, with interiors by Montreal-based architect and designer Philip Hazan.

