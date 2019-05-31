The All-New GT Grade Breaks Free from the Norm

"GT went rogue back in 2015 when we introduced the first Grade. GT was at the forefront of this emerging gravel scene and became the first brand to develop disc brake equipped carbon gravel bikes," said Patrick Kaye, GT Senior Product Manager. "The increased performance and added adaptability that we've engineered into the new Grade meets the needs of today's gravel and adventure rider."

The new Grade, which features a completely redesigned Triple Triangle with floating seat stays, offers all day rideability. With more vertical compliance than the previous generation, the Grade provides an even more comfortable time in the saddle, no matter the terrain. A flip chip fork gives riders the flexibility to adjust their ride and geometry and adapt to their terrain, providing extra stability or sharper handling. 15 mm of adjustability lets riders to go from 55 mm to 70 mm of fork offset. The 55 mm offset is perfect for gravel race days while the 70 mm offset or "low trail" setting is ideal when the Grade is loaded up with cargo for a bike packing adventure.

The Grade's seat stays are comprised of two lightweight fibers – carbon and fiberglass. The solid fiberglass core provides toughness and damping; the carbon fiber outer layers act to control stiffness, resulting in Dual Fiber Dynamics. In the end, riders are left with a bike that provides lot more control and less fatigue.

In it for the long haul, the Grade also has all the frame and fork mounts for all the bags and bottles needed for a never-ending adventure. It even comes with top tube feedbag bosses and fork leg "anything cage" bosses. The alloy Grade frame even features bottle bosses on the seat stays!

The Grade is designed with smart cable routing in mind, which means shifting and brakes are routed externally for easy upkeep, while Di2 and stealth dropper posts are routed internally for a clean look. In addition, no proprietary parts allow riders to modify their stock set up with ease.

The all-new GT Grade will be available in 3 carbon models and 2 alloy models. For more information on the Grade, visit www.gtbicycles.com. Check out GT Bicycles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT GT BICYCLES

GT is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse cycling brands. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, GT has provided riders of all abilities with a trustworthy, rock-solid bike they need to push their limits. GT's legacy is instilled in every design, be it a BMX, mountain, road, or pavement bike. For more information, visit www.gtbicycles.com .

SOURCE GT Bicycles