The All of Us Journey at El Centro Hispano Back to School Fair

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- El Centro Hispano, Inc. and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health will host a Back to School Fair on Tuesday, August 21st. A special guest during the fair is the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey. The traveling, hands-on exhibit raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program—an ambitious effort to gather data from 1 million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health.

"There is a lack of representation of the Hispanic community in the United States clinical studies that seek to learn more about different diseases and treatments and improve the health of our communities," says Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, President and CEO of El Centro Hispano. "Therefore, the All of Us program represents an opportunity to improve access to clinical information for the diverse Hispanic population residing in the U.S., so they can receive better services. We look forward to the All of Us Journey visit in Durham to contribute to the health improvement of the Hispanic community."

"All of Us is an essential part of the future of health in the United States," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This research program will bring together communities throughout the United States to drive new discoveries, which may lead to earlier disease identification, more precise treatment solutions and better health outcomes for all in the future."

When: Tuesday, August 21st from 2pm to 6pm



Where: Lakewood Shopping Center – 2000 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707



What: All of Us Journey Traveling exhibit, free backpacks, school supplies and more



More Info: www.joinallofus.org/juntos

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health – The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted non-partisan advocate for the best health outcomes for all. The Alliance represents thousands of Hispanic health providers across the nation providing services to more than 15 million each year. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org

About the El Centro Hispano, Inc. - El Centro Hispano is a Latino non-profit organization that works to strengthen the community, build bridges and advocate for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle area of North Carolina. Our focus areas are Education, Community Engagement & Advocacy, Economic Development and Health & Well Being.

