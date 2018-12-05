NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 112 pages

About this market

The emerging drug development technologies is likely to help the market grow during the forecast period. The recent advances in the immunotherapy drug development are helping the pharmaceutical companies to develop more efficient immunotherapies for the treatment of various allergies. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the allergy immunotherapies market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882



Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of various types of allergies

The increasing prevalence of various types of allergies across the globe is driving the allergy immunotherapies market. The growing occurrence of allergy is generated by the factors such as increasing pollution and augmented consumption of tobacco products like cigarettes, which is likely to boost the global allergy immunotherapy market.

Unknown pathogenesis

The Unknown pathogenesis of various allergies is the major challenge faced by the global allergy immunotherapies market. The unclear cause of allergy results in physicians misdiagnosing the allergen, and as a result the treatment prescribed is not as effective as it should be, and it often leads to adverse events.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the allergy immunotherapies market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including ALK and Allergy Therapeutics the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the emerging drug development technologies and the technological advances in allergy diagnostics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to allergy immunotherapies manufactures. ALK, Allergy Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy, and Merck are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The current advances in the immunotherapy drug development are helping the pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective immunotherapies for the treatment of various allergies. Several established allergy immunotherapy manufacturers are striving for their share of the global allergy immunotherapies market, and the new players must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their competitors.'



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

