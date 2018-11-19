The Alliance Center to Host Best for Colorado Launch Party on Nov. 29

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of the Best for Colorado program at its new home at The Alliance Center, business leaders from across the state will gather at the Alliance on Thursday, November 29, from 5-7:30 p.m. Special guests will include Mike Ferrufino, CEO and President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kelly Brough, President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will have the chance to unite with local business influencers and The Alliance Center team as the state marks a new and momentous era of the Best for Colorado program, which is designed to help businesses be a force for good. Those interested in joining the celebration can RSVP here.

The Best for Colorado program invites and highlights all Colorado companies to measure and improve their social and environmental impact. Best for Colorado offers programming and tools for all companies in the state, including B Corps, to enhance their practices and connect participating companies with local resources, education and support. By becoming a Best for Colorado business, companies can create higher quality jobs, build stronger communities, and preserve a healthier environment.

Colorado has one of the highest concentrations of B Corp-certified companies in the country. This community of business leaders already plays a powerful role in supporting initiatives ranging from responsible outdoor recreation to affordable clean energy and access to organic local food. The Alliance Center is thrilled to launch the next phase of Best for Colorado Center to help all businesses create broader impacts in our community.

The Alliance Center is located at 1536 Wynkoop Street in Denver, CO. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Beer from Molson Coors and hors d'oeuvres from Organic Roots Catering will be served.

Stay tuned for more events at The Alliance Center throughout the year, and check out the Alliance's event calendar to learn how you can personally get involved and be part of the solution.

About the Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multi-faceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques, and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. Together with their tenants, supporters, and partners, The Alliance Center is dedicated to creating a world where our communities thrive, our democracy is strong, our economy works for everyone, and our planet is healthy.

