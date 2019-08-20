The Alliance Creates findEDhelp.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness has created and launched findEDhelp.com. This website helps connect those individuals experiencing an eating disorder with practitioners and treatment centers across the country. This comprehensive website filters through information such as insurance type, co-morbid diagnoses, level of care to direct individuals to the proper treatment, and much more.

"In an effort to fill the void, increase access to care, and centralize information on eating disorder treatment centers and practitioners nationwide, we researched and created this comprehensive national referral website," said Johanna Kandel, CEO and Founder of The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.

The goal of this interactive website is to provide access to all levels of care and referrals to specialized treatment for those who are experiencing eating disorders. In an effort to make findEDhelp.com as inclusive and comprehensive as possible, there is no charge for treatment providers to be listed, and there will never be a cost to be included.

Every 62 minutes someone dies as a direct result of their eating disorder, which equates to about 23 individuals a day. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has reported that the occurrence of eating disorders has grown in all countries and across all social classes. Eating disorders are more common than Autism Spectrum Disorder and Alzheimer's disease, more deadly than drunk driving, and even more costly than depression and anxiety. Eating disorders have the highest lethality rate of any psychiatric illness, second only to Opioid addiction. Eating disorders are not a choice; they are complex biopsychosocial mental illnesses. Nationally, an estimated 30 million Americans are battling eating disorders.

In addition, an app version of the website on both android and iOS platforms will launch later this year.

About The Alliance:

The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is a national nonprofit that was founded in October 2000 to raise awareness of eating disorders, eliminate stigma, promote access to care and support those struggling. In addition to free support groups, The Alliance offers educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website, www.findEDhelp.com; low-cost, life-saving outpatient treatment to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions nationwide; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.

