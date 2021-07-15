The Alliance for Women in Media Celebrates Monumental 70th Anniversary

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) announces a celebration of the organization's 70th anniversary, which includes the launch of a VOICES OF COURAGE digital tapestry, a commemorative logo and a social media campaign, using #VoicesOfCourage and #70YearsOfCourage. Since its inception in 1951, AWM, originally known as American Women in Radio and Television (AWRT), has been committed to inspiring, educating, celebrating accomplishments and expanding networks of women across all segments of media.

AWM is the aggregation of all women's voices in media, and the leaders of the organization know that every voice is not only different, but rich in its individual context. In order to share these narratives in an even more personal and meaningful way, AWM has developed a new website, which has been titled, "Voices." AWM's leadership encourages media professionals to join the celebration by contributing to the tapestry. To view the VOICES OF COURAGE tapestry and add the individual who inspires you, visit celebrateawm.org.

"The Alliance for Women in Media was founded by courageous women 70 years ago and has been led by courageous women (and men) ever since. It is fitting that we are celebrating 70 years of courage in tandem with recognizing the unparalleled determination and bravery shown by frontline journalists over the last year through the 46th Annual Gracie Awards," said Becky Brooks, President, AWM/F. "This marks an important year in our organization's history, and we are committed to supporting and advancing women in media for another 70 years."

In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media formed an educational foundation – the first of its kind established by any professional broadcasting organization, and in 1975, the Foundation began an annual awards program, recognizing outstanding content created by, for and about women. In 1997 those awards became The Gracies, named after Gracie Allen, a media pioneer who embodied the character of the awards. Learn more about The Gracie Awards at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/.

Sponsors of the 70th Anniversary Celebration include WWE, Crown Media Family Networks, CNN, Ford Motor Company Fund, Katz Media Group, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association and Ziploc®.

If you are interested in supporting the next 70 years of AWM or sponsoring a square on the tapestry, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/foundation/make-a-donation/.

To learn more about AWM, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/about/.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

