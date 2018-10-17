The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2018 Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018, on its current report on Form 8-K. You may view the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, as well as the quarterly Form 10-Q, on the company's page at sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Allstate's website at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 1, to discuss third-quarter 2018 earnings. The investor webcast also can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. For those unable to participate in the live event, a webcast replay will be posted on the company's website shortly after the event ends.

To receive email alerts about Allstate, you can enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section of www.allstateinvestors.com. In addition, you may enroll to automatically receive RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

