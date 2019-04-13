The Allstate Foundation brings disaster preparedness to 100 cities across Washington, Oregon and Idaho with $200,000 to support Red Cross relief efforts

SEATTLE, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With last year's active wildfire season and severe weather events in the Northwest, local Allstate agents are giving away over 10,000 disaster preparedness kits starting Monday, April 15 across Washington, Oregon and Idaho to better prepare families and communities for disasters of all kinds. There are over 200 participating agencies in 100 cities across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Together with The Allstate Foundation, participating agents are also donating $200,000 to American Red Cross chapters across the Northwest to support relief efforts.

"Even though it might be the last thing on your mind, a natural disaster can strike anywhere at any time," said Allstate spokesperson, Frank Clouser. "Most people—85 percent—aren't prepared for a disaster, so local Allstate agents are here to help our neighbors be more prepared in the event of a sudden disaster."

This is especially relevant for Northwest communities, as wildfire season starts to heat up. Washington, Oregon, and Idaho all make the list of top 10 "Most Wildfire Prone States," according to the Insurance Information Institute, and the three states collectively have 474,000 households at high or extreme risk from wildfires.

"With wildfire season on the horizon and never knowing when a disaster might strike, building a kit is a great place to start on the path to preparedness. A next step would be creating a household evacuation plan that includes a list of emergency contacts and a designated meeting location in the event of a disaster," Clouser said.

Northwest residents can stop by any participating Allstate agency to get a free disaster kit, while supplies last, that includes a hand-crank flashlight, first-aid kit and a whistle to signal for help.

To help local residents prepare for a disaster, The Allstate Foundation recommends three important safety tips to help communities be aware of the risks in their lives and to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Step One: Build a basic disaster preparedness kit. Your disaster preparedness kit should contain these basic supplies:



Water (one gallon per person, per day) Ready-to-eat, nonperishable food (for family members and pets) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio Flashlight First-aid kit Whistle (to signal for help) Dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape Antiseptic and plastic garbage bags with ties (for sanitation) Wrench or pliers Local maps (to locate emergency services and shelters) Extra batteries Prescription medication(s)

Step Two: Create a household emergency evacuation plan. A household emergency plan should include the following information:



Emergency contact names and numbers – mobile and landline. As an extra precaution, everyone in your family should program "In Case of Emergency," or ICE, contacts in their mobile phones so emergency personnel can contact them if needed. Family meeting place in your neighborhood and an alternative meeting place in the region Personal details for each family member (date of birth, important medical information, recent photos) Addresses and phone numbers of the places family members frequent on a regular basis (work, school) Contact information for medical providers (doctors, pharmacist, veterinarian)Important medical and insurance information, including photocopies of your medical insurance card(s) For a fill-in-the-blank household emergency plan and cards to download, print and keep close at hand, visit www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.

Step 3: Help your community get ready for a disaster. The strength of a community comes from each person who lives in it. By raising your hand to help your community prepare for a potential disaster, by taking training, joining a preparedness group or helping to educate your neighborhood, you can help people respond to and recover from an emergency situation.

For more information on how you and your community can get prepared for a disaster, contact your local American Red Cross chapter.

SOURCE The Allstate Foundation