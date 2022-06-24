The Alpha-1 Foundation Announces New Chair of the Board of Directors

Hagstrom was diagnosed as a ZZ Alpha in 2008 and received a bilateral transplant in 2016. Tweet this

Jon Hagstrom spent over 20 years working in investment banking and management consulting. He was diagnosed as a ZZ Alpha in 2008, after noticing increasing shortness of breath. The course of his disease was quite aggressive, cutting his career short in his early 40s. He received a bilateral lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center in 2016.

Jon serves in a variety of roles for the Foundation, spanning all aspects of our mission. He has a keen interest in research and therapeutic development, serving as a patient representative on the Grant Advisory Committee, the Therapeutic Development Network Steering Committee, the Alpha-1 Research Registry Steering Committee, and the Alpha-1 Biomarker Consortium. He is passionate about patient support, serving as the Support Group Leader for the New York/New Jersey group, an Alpha-1 Global Advisory Committee member, and a Peer Guide for Alphas facing lung transplant. He is a fierce advocate for fellow Alphas, actively lobbying Congress for better care, championing patient interests to the FDA, and promoting early detection.

Jon is an avid classical pianist and resides in Dobbs Ferry, New York, with his teenage son.

"I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the new Chair of the Alpha-1 Foundation Board of Directors. As we emerge from a fully virtual environment, I am excited to work with my fellow Alphas, Scott, the Foundation staff, and the Board to renew our focus on the patient community. We are also fortunate to have the best research and therapeutic development landscape ever seen in Alpha-1, and the Foundation is well positioned to accelerate that even further. It is truly an exciting time for Alphas," said Jon Hagstrom.

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) is a genetic (inherited) condition that is passed from parents to their children through their genes. Alpha-1 may result in serious lung disease in adults and/or liver disease at any age. The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 and to improving the lives of people affected by Alpha-1 worldwide. The Foundation has invested over $90 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 123 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

More for information about the Alpha-1 Foundation, please visit www.alpha1.org.

SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation