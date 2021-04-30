The ALS Association Marks ALS Awareness Month With Focus on the Moments That Matter

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May is ALS Awareness Month, and people living with the disease are part of a new ALS Association campaign to educate the public about the urgent need to find treatments and a cure. As part of the "Every Moment Matters" campaign, people living with ALS, their caregivers and families will share "moments" and explain why they are part of The ALS Association's fight for effective treatments and a cure.

"May is ALS Awareness Month. Every moment matters for people with ALS. Learn more at als.org." Tweet this To mark ALS Awareness Month in May, The ALS Association launched its Every Moment Matters campaign to engage the public in the fight for effective treatments and a cure. Also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak, and eventually, to breathe. Here, Eric Jurado Diaz, who is living with ALS, shares a moment that matters with his family in CT.

"For many, our lives are defined in moments: from the big, life-changing events to those small, everyday sounds, smiles and side glances that are packed with meaning," said Morgan Roth, senior vice president of communication and marketing. "As the world's largest philanthropic funder of ALS research, we're committed to ensuring that people with ALS have longer, stronger lifetimes to savor more of the moments that matter to them. The "Every Moment Matters" campaign is our invitation to the community to learn more about this devastating disease and join us in our work to create a world without ALS."

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal; there is no cure for ALS.

The ALS Association is the only organization fighting ALS on three fronts: research, care services and advocacy. The Association serves more than 20,000 people living with the disease and their caregivers. The cost of care for a person with ALS is estimated to be $250,000 annually.

In recent years, there has been momentum in the fight to end ALS. New genes connected to the disease have been discovered, access to multidisciplinary care that has been shown to extend life has expanded, and more treatments than ever are undergoing clinical trials.

People who want to help fight ALS and support families living with the disease are encouraged to

Go to ALS.org and learn more about how you can get involved in the fight against ALS.

Register for a Walk to Defeat ALS®. There are more than 175 walks every year across the U.S.

Sign up to be an advocate and be a voice for people with ALS.

Donate to help in the search for treatments and a cure for ALS, and to support people living with the disease to live fuller lives.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest private funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, provides assistance for people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of chapters and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

