The Alternative Board (TAB) Is Celebrating 30 Years of Business Excellence and Growth!

The Alternative Board is an exclusive international membership organization. Through peer advisory boards and business coaching, TAB provides business mentorship to small business owners to help them overcome obstacles and capitalize on new opportunities. TAB's core belief is that every business owner may expect their business to deliver what they want out of life.

TAB membership provides the resources senior leaders need to overcome significant business challenges with the following products and services.

TAB Board Meeting: Foundational to TAB's services, boards comprise up to 10 business owners or CEOs of local privately-held businesses.

Business Coaching: Is offered as a stand-alone service, or comes standard with board membership. It provides business focus, accountability, and advice on opportunities or issues that affect the business.

TAB Connect: TAB Connect is an online networking and collaboration platform for Members to gain more value from their TAB Membership.

Business Builders Blueprint: TAB's Business Builder's Blueprint (BBB) is an industry-leading Strategic Business Management Platform available to TAB Members.

StratPro: Strategic Business Transformation (StratPro) is a proven process that gives business owners and leaders the strategic tools to identify and implement essential changes to improve their business performance.

"The 30th anniversary is an incredible milestone for us or any company," said Allen Fishman, Founder and Executive Chairman at TAB. "The dream 30 years ago was to provide an affordable business process that was scalable globally for small business owners." He continued, "The value TAB brings to its worldwide members is the ability to take calculated risks and for its members to become agents of change to improve their business and personal lives."

"Our members lean into tough issues as a cohesive team and tackle them in both good and bad times," said Jason Fishman, CEO at TAB. He added, "The current COVID-19 pandemic has validated our business model more than ever as we see our membership grow."

"The TAB meetings bring together terrific expertise and creativity," said Don Rosenberg at Shorehaven Behavioral Health. He continued, "My entire thinking about what I want my business to do has shifted, and sales are up 60% in two years."

In its 30 years, The Alternative Board has helped over 25,000 businesses, worked in over 1,100 industries, the total gross revenue of current company members is over $29.3B, and over 500 boards are conducted each month.

