The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) Announces Second Brain Longevity® Therapy Training Program in Washington D.C.

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) will host its second Brain Longevity® Therapy Training on October 12-14 at American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C. The training will help advance ARPF's mission to equip both the public as well as wellness and health care leaders to promote prevention strategies that help to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

There will be an in-depth examination of the science and clinical application of ARPF's extraordinary research in lifestyle medicine, and participants will be provided with a comprehensive resource library. In addition, attendees will be able to benefit from the practical applications created by ARPF-sponsored research from some of our nation's top academic medical centers.

Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA, Helen Lavretsky, M.D. states, "The science behind this course has shown in our research at UCLA that yoga and Kirtan Kriya helped reduce depression, improve mental health and cognitive functioning, as well as reverse cellular aging and inflammation, and provide brain fitness effects in stressed dementia caregivers when compared to relaxation while listening to music.

"Research also found positive effects of Kundalini yoga practice on mood, memory and executive function, and brain connectivity in older adults with mild cognitive impairment compared to memory training."

ARPF founders Dharma S. Khalsa, M.D. and Kirti Khalsa will conduct the training, along with well-known healthcare providers in the integrative medicine field, such as clinical psychologist Chris Walling, MBA, PsyD, C-IAYT, President of the United States Association of Body Psychotherapy, and multiple allied health experts in fields such as nursing, occupational therapy, and yoga therapy.

Other supporters of this training include: Rutgers University Sigma Kappa, which will be providing volunteers to help run the event, George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, SharpBrains, and R.Cassidy Seminars.

This CEU-accredited training is a unique opportunity to learn how to make a significant impact in the demanding field of longevity medicine, as well as expand personal practice/expertise in yoga therapy.

