The Amazing Lash Studio® Brand Celebrates National Lash Day With A National Self-Love Sweepstakes and a Special Offer for First Time Guests

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing Lash Studio® brand, the nation's largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension company, is celebrating National Lash Day tomorrow Friday, February 19, 2021!

In celebration of this holiday, the brand is hosting a national Self-Love Sweepstakes with the ability to enter from Friday, February 19 – Sunday, February 28, 2021 by texting 'LASH' to 89000. Prizes include five winners who will win a Twice Monthly Membership, five winners of lash 'Retail Package' prizes and 20 winners of complimentary Lash Bath service.

Additionally, anyone that texts 'LASH' to 89000 will also receive a promotional code for Lash Cash which is valued at $10 off towards your first full set of lashes, service upgrades, or retail products. The offer expires on March 15, 2021.

As women continue to navigate everyday life through the pandemic, the message of self-care and self-love has never been more important. Since 2010, the Amazing Lash Studio® brand has been focused on helping guests' look and feel amazing, and right now, this mission has taken on a more important meaning. This year in celebration of National Lash Day, the brand is focusing on honoring the most powerful and enduring love of all: self-love.

"Throughout the challenges of the past year, the brand has recognized the need and opportunity to provide guests with tools for self-love and self-care. Last year taught us the importance of taking care of oneself mentally and physically and in 2021, the Amazing Lash Studio brand wants to continue making it a priority. We want guests to feel safe, pampered, confident and empowered," said Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Hu.

Amazing Lash Studio® locations use a patented application process, where a certified Lash Stylist will attach light-weight eyelash extensions to each lash to amplify the natural lash line. Guests enjoy services in private lash suites where lash experts help them select and customize the lash style best suited for their eye shape, desired look, and lifestyle. In addition to the brand's specially designed lightweight synthetic eyelash extensions, Amazing Lash Studio® also offers Volume lashes, for an even fuller lash line or special occasion look, including Featherweight Volume Lashes also known as Featherweight Russian Volume, for ultra-light, and crazy-comfortable volume lashes.

The safety of guests and studio employees continues to be of the utmost importance for the brand. The brand continues to implement enhanced safety and sanitation standards that meet or exceed all CDC and local government guidelines. As women continue to find ways to practice self-care, the Amazing Lash Studio brand is thrilled to be a solution, offering lash services to help them look and feel their best this National Lash Day and beyond. To locate a studio near you to celebrate National Lash Day, please visit AmazingLashStudio.com/Locations.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio locations' estheticians utilize a patented process to apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions to the clients' own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013, and to date has over 260 open studios in 25 states. In 2020, the brand launched its first AR Glamcam and was recognized No. 1,042 on the Inc. 5000 list. In 2021, the brand has already earned the No. 14 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list and No. 99 on the Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list. Amazing Lash Studio® and the Amazing Lash Studio + design are registered trademarks owned by Amazing Lash Franchise, LLC. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com .

Media Contact:

Behrman Communications

Heather Arnold

[email protected]

SOURCE Amazing Lash Studio

Related Links

http://AmazingLashStudio.com

