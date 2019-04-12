The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Condemns the Introduction of Brunei's New Penal Code

CHICAGO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), www.aaml.org, condemns the introduction of the Brunei revised penal code, which mandates the death penalty for offences including adultery and extramarital sexual relations and homosexual acts.

"The penal codes of states and countries should not criminalize sexual acts between consenting adults. The cruel and inhuman and degrading punishments contained in the Brunei legislation have no place in any modern legal system," said AAML President Peter Walzer, who is also founding partner of Los Angeles-area family law firm Walzer Melcher. "This legislation is an affront to international human rights. The AAML strongly condemns Brunei's penal code."

The AAML joins other international voices to urge the Brunei government to revisit this legislation and to remove these penalties from its laws.

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers was founded in 1962 by highly regarded domestic relations attorneys. It provides leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. There are currently more than 1,600 fellows in 50 states.



The AAML reaffirms its support of efforts towards ensuring human dignity within all relationships, full equality of the LGBT community, ending domestic violence and strengthening and protecting marriage, families and the parent-child relationship.

For more information about AAML and to arrange an interview with Walzer, please contact Olivier Gibbons at ogibbons@courtstory.com. He can also be reached at 212-300-5270.

Related Images

aaml-logo.jpg

AAML Logo

Logo of American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

peter-walzer.jpg

Peter Walzer

American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers President

SOURCE American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

Related Links

http://www.aaml.org

