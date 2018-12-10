The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is Hosting a Cadaver and Live Workshop on January 26-27, 2019

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AAOSCP) is hosting an upcoming Conference, Cadaver and Live Workshop on Jan. 26-27, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Florida. The event will feature two days of interactive workshops with small participant-to-instructor ratios with a curriculum focused on regenerative medicine (RM) techniques. The training activities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The AAOSCP is an organization created to advance the research and development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Its aim is to be an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are responsive to medical treatment.

The AAOSCP's Jan. 25-26 workshop will focus and involve the use of cadavers as well as live patients, presenting simulations of new techniques that leverage regenerative medicine as the primary treatment plan. For this reason, physicians who are interested to bring a family member as a teaching case are welcome to do so.

The workshop is worth 8 CME credits and the schedule is shown below.

Both days will encompass teachings and techniques with the following experts in the field of Regenerative Medicine;

AJ Farshchian, MD and Leonid Macheret , MD – Techniques in Working With the Head and Neck

, MD – Techniques in Working With the Head and Neck Benjamin Bieber , MD – Techniques in Working With the Upper Limbs

, MD – Techniques in Working With the Upper Limbs Bruce Werber , DPM – Techniques in Working With the Lower Limbs

, DPM – Techniques in Working With the Lower Limbs Ramon Castellanos , MD – Techniques in Working With the Lumbar Spine

, MD – Techniques in Working With the Lumbar Spine Joseph Purita , DO – Techniques in Working With Harvesting Bone Marrow

, DO – Techniques in Working With Harvesting Bone Marrow William Song , MD – Techniques in Harvesting Fat Cells

This workshop benefits doctors and business owners, as the event represents a unique opportunity to enhance their training, network, learn and make connections, all while exploring new treatments and technologies.

The spokesperson for AAOSCP, A.J. Farshchian, MD, "The American Association of Stem Cell Physicians is solely committed to creating an educational platform based on solid foundational research. Our goal is to enhance the quality of medical practice and the continued education of physicians. Currently, we are the most research-oriented group representing academia, clinical researchers and physicians from around the world."

The AAOSCP's interactive sessions will feature small participant-to-instructor ratios with a customized curriculum focusing on developing hands-on skills. Each technique will be taught by experts in the field, using didactic sessions with dynamic multimedia presentations, live demonstrations and scanning on live model, as well as phantoms.

Although the workshop will be held Jan. 26-27, registration closes on Jan. 17, 2019.

To get registered or learn more, visit aaoscp.com/workshops. For questions, contact the AAOSCP at 305-866-8384 or email nicole@genorthix.com.

