The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Will Host Its Scheduled August 1, 2020 Meeting Despite COVID 19 Crisis

MIAMI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A highly anticipated and sought after AASCP meeting is back by popular demand, and topics will include a Safety Standards Panel session as well as: Sphenopalatine Ganglion Treatment, Management of COVID-19 by Photodynamic Viral Inactivation, Caudal Block Applications, Benefits, and Indications and Diagnosis and Treatment of Extra-articular Pain in Regenerative Medicine, to name a few.

Meeting will now be virtual

The importance of this virtual conference coincides with the ever-emerging growth of the global regenerative medicine market which is expected to reach USD 79.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to 2024. Factors driving the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of degenerative and chronic diseases, technological advancements in nanotechnology, bioengineering and stem cell therapy, and increasing geriatric population across the globe. The AASCP virtual meeting is open for registration. The meeting is set for August 1, 2020. Moderators to be announced.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will take place virtually. This is an effective way to ensure that everyone that wishes to participate but cannot travel, can. It will be more easily accessible to many and more economical and students, educators and physicians will not miss out on all the important topics that AASCP has on the pipeline. Virtual Workshop — Lecturers will demonstrate the techniques that they spoke on with patients brought into their office on video. These virtual interactive workshops will feature small participant-to-instructor ratios with a customized curriculum focusing on developing hands-on skills. Each technique will be taught by experts in the field, using didactic sessions with dynamic multimedia presentations, live demonstrations and scanning on live model, as well as phantoms. Registration is now open and selling out fast.

According to AASCP, if you are using biologics in your practice, whether you are using SVF, PRP, bone marrow, UCB, amniotic products, exosomes, xenografts, or peptides, there are key considerations to take into account to achieve the best safety for your patients. Please do not miss the AASCP FDA Safety Standards panel discussion, this August 1, 2020. The panel discusses FDA safety standards in the industry and AASCP offers many recommendations. One for example is communication with the Chief Scientific Officer from the laboratory you work with. AASCP advises that just talking to a sales agent is not sufficient enough when determining the quality of products for your patients. Sales agents typically do not have a medical or scientific background.

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. AASCP members are experts within all fields of stem cell therapy from: SVF, BM, UCB, Exosomes, Peptides, Xenografts, Allografts and Amniotic Fluids and are considered the most experienced leaders for proper advocacy in the field."

Dr. Farshchian explains, "We will duplicate everything we did in our past meetings such as offer 8 CME credits, have lectures, workshops, discuss FDA safety Standards, have board examinations and a virtual graduation ceremony. AASCP is offering this virtual meeting so that nobody misses out on the education."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is a non-profit organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that is ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Marie Barba at AASCP 305-891-4686 and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

