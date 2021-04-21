The American Advertising Federation Celebrates Excellence in Multicultural Advertising at the 19th Annual Mosaic Awards

Mosaic Award winners will be recognized for their unwavering commitment to inclusion and for giving a voice to multicultural communities. From an overwhelming number of submissions, all winners have embraced advanced marketing techniques, business practices and have developed diversity programs that not only help improve the bottom line, but also secure a relevant role in a continuously evolving corporate environment.

"Our multicultural communities are hurting amid a tough year, faced with battling a global pandemic and acts of racism. Creativity has the power to influence and change society for the better. I'm proud that AAF continues its long-standing tradition of celebrating these diverse and inclusive stories by spotlighting them annually at the Mosaic Awards," said Melanie Mitchem, AAF Mosaic Council Chair and SVP, Executive Director of Global Communications & PR at FCB.

This year's panel of judges included senior executives from Arc Worldwide, dentsu, LinkedIn, The Trade Desk, Ulta Beauty, and Wieden+Kennedy.



The AAF will honor the following campaigns, industry leaders and programs during the 2021 Mosaic Awards:

Allyship to Advocacy

"Heritage Road"

BMW USA | Hill Holliday



Data Driven Transformation

"Project Understood"

Google | Canadian Down Syndrome Society | FCB



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student Programs

"The Code: Opening the Door to the Industry's Next Generation of Talent"

dentsu



Innovative Narratives

"Twitter Black Lives Matter Campaign"

Twitter | Clear Channel Outdoor

Mosaic Champion

Alex and Cathy López Negrete

Lopez Negrete Communications



Multicultural Integrated Campaign

Adobe Diverse Voices: "When I See Black"

Adobe | 72andSunny Los Angeles

Multicultural Talent & Suppliers in Advertising

GSD&M Vendor Diversity Program



Student Impact Award

"Design Looks Like Me"

College for Creative Studies | Jessica Bonello & Johnny Spagnuolo

Workforce Inclusion

GSD&M Affinity Groups and Employee Resource Groups

Attended by top thought leaders in the advertising and media industries, Mosaic Awards brings professionals together for awareness, innovation, collaboration and celebration.

"The Mosaic Awards are a shining example of great work with high impact created by a diverse group of Advertising practitioners and professionals that help us all lead by example," said Steve Pacheco, CEO, at the American Advertising Federation. "I'm inspired by this work and all of the individuals who worked so hard on these outstanding concepts. It's more important than ever to celebrate the successes and champion the causes that the AAF's Mosaic Center stands for."

Creating an inclusive industry has been a priority of the AAF by way of its Mosaic Center for more than two decades. The Mosaic Center serves as a resource and advocate for diversity and inclusion. The Center is committed to helping advertising and media reflect the country's evolving cultural makeup. The AAF uses a substantial portion of its resources to implement myriad programs that promote and advance multiculturalism within the industry including the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, HBCUs for Advertising and AdCamp.

For more information on the Mosaic Awards, please visit aaf.org/mosaicawards, or contact Ayanna Jackson at [email protected].

About the American Advertising Federation

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 75 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of nearly 164 local clubs representing 30,000 advertising professionals; and more than 170+ college chapters with 4,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and AdCamp for high school students. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

