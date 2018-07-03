The American Board Of Trial Advocates Supports Chief Justice Roberts' Defense Of An Independent Judiciary

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rule of law and the independence of the judiciary are fundamental, guiding principles of our historic, constitutional system of the separation of powers, created through the genius of our founding fathers, and so admired throughout the world. Our founders purposely designed the judicial branch to be apolitical. Judges are governed by the rule of law—not partisanship or shifting political winds.

Partisan assaults based on supposed political affiliation because of which administration nominated a judge perpetuates a troubling misperception of the role of our courts and their constitutional judicial independence. Attacks on specific judges or specific appellate courts and threats to break up the courts are inappropriate and undermine the institutional credibility of our judicial system. As stated by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch during his confirmation hearings last year, these kinds of attacks are "demoralizing and disheartening."

We applaud United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts for stating that:

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."

The American Board of Trial Advocates fully supports Chief Justice John Roberts' statement and we give thanks for an independent judiciary.

Cynthia McGuinn

National President, American Board of Trial Advocates

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,600 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense — and judges in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

