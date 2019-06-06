The American Cancer Society to Host its Annual Financial Services Cares Gala

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Services Cares Gala (FSCG) will celebrate its 14th year on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. More than 700 industry executives will gather for one night to raise money to benefit the American Cancer Society. The popular "Wall Street's Got Talent," an epic musical battle where executives from participating banks and investment companies face off, will return due to high demand. To date, this Gala has raised more than $19 million.

In addition to supporting the American Cancer Society's programs and services, a portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to the Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. Hope & Heroes is renowned for its cutting-edge programs and research on pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Robert S. Kapito, President, BlackRock; Richie Prager, Senior Managing Director, BlackRock; and Robert F. Arning, Foundation Chairman and Client Care Executive, KPMG, LLP Co-Chair the event.

"The event brings the financial services community together to help fight the disease. Collected, we continue and will continue to raise awareness and show support," states Mr. Arning. "No one is exempt from cancer. We have all been touched by it in one way or another."

Each year the FSCG pays tribute to the late Eugene O'Kelly, former-CEO of KPMG, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2005. The 2019 Eugene D. O'Kelly Award will be presented to Dr. Gary K. Schwartz, in recognition of his leadership in the field of translational research and his proven ability to bridge the clinical and basic science elements of drug development. He currently serves as chief of hematology/oncology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, deputy director of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and professor of oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Mutual of America will receive this year's Financial Services Cares Gala Distinguished Service Award. The firm is known for its support of organizations through its Community Partnership Award, which annually honors 10 nonprofit organizations that are addressing some of society's most challenging problems. Locally, they have been a flagship sponsor of the American Cancer Society® Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk® in New York City, helping to raise more than $3 million.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Porsche Landon: porsche.landon@cancer.org or (212.237.3827). If you cannot attend but would like to make a company or desk donation click here. You can also visit www.fscg2019.com and follow us on Twitter: @FinanceVSCancer.

The Financial Services Cares Gala would like to show gratitude towards this year's elite sponsors: J.P.Morgan; Bank of America; Citi; Goldman Sachs; Morgan Stanley; Credit Suisse and MarketAxcess.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle.

For more information go to cancer.org.

