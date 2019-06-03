The American College of Financial Services Appoints Michael Finke as Director of the Granum Center for Financial Security and Director of the Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®) Designation Program

A nationally-recognized researcher with a focus on financial advice, financial planning regulation, and investments and individual investor behavior, Finke has been with The American College of Financial Services since 2016 first serving as a chief administrator within Academics Affairs and as a professor of wealth management. Finke is also the mastermind behind the development of the innovative Wealth Management Certified Professional ® (WMCP ® ) program, the first goal-based investing education program that uses contemporary investment science to provide advanced portfolio solutions for individual investors.

In recognition of Finke's extensive research and service to improve the quality of financial advice and retirement security, he is also being honored by being named the Frank M. Engle Distinguished Chair in Economic Security.

In his new roles, Finke will continue to oversee content development within educational programs, maintain The College's position as the thought leader in retirement and investment planning through The American College Granum Center for Financial Security, and provide oversight of wealth management education.

"The College is focused on continuing to enhance its role as an unmatched provider of financial services knowledge and education," said George Nichols III, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. "We look forward to remaining the leader in providing the profession with the most advanced education and research in financial planning through the support from all our Centers of Excellence and Michael who has led the efforts to position The College as a leader in wealth management education."

Finke has published more than 60 peer-reviewed articles, serves as Contributing Editor at Investment Advisor magazine, and is widely quoted in many of the nation's leading consumer publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Money Magazine, as well as professional publications InvestmentNews, Investopedia, ThinkAdvisor, and MarketWatch. Finke holds doctorates in Consumer Economics from The Ohio State University and in Finance from the University of Missouri.

