The American Council of Learned Societies Welcomes Three Scholarly Associations to Its Federation of Member Societies

On Thursday, April 22, 2021 the ACLS Board of Directors approved the addition of the Association for Study of African-American Life and History, the National Women's Studies Association, and the Philosophy of Science Association as member societies.



"It is our great privilege to have these distinguished organizations join our ranks," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "In addition to contributing to the promotion of research, scholarly publication, and education in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, they will add important perspectives through their members and activities that support our efforts in diversifying the academy."



The addition of these new member organizations makes ACLS a national federation of 78 learned societies, representing more than 275,000 scholars, faculty, and students of humanistic fields of study in the United States. Each ACLS member society is an independent, not-for-profit organization focused on promoting the research, publications, education, and impact of the distinct fields of study they represent, as well as supporting members on issues related to employment, professional ethics, maintaining and improving conditions for research, and diversity and inclusion. ACLS members include some of the oldest and largest professional associations for those dedicated to the pursuit of research and knowledge in the humanities and related social sciences including the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, American Historical Association, American Philosophical Association, and the Modern Language Association.



Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 78 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.