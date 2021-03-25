The American Council on Education (ACE) and Cengage Honor ACE Fellow Dr. Jevon Hunter with Cengage-ACE Inclusion Scholarship

"Diversifying the leadership pipeline and supporting initiatives that help bolster equity and inclusion are essential to the future of higher education," said ACE President Ted Mitchell. "We greatly appreciate Cengage's commitment to these important goals and generous support of the ACE Fellows Program and Jevon Hunter."

"I am truly grateful and honored that ACE and Cengage selected me for this prestigious scholarship, one that will afford me the opportunity to learn and grow as an educational leader. I am certainly looking forward to cultivating new skills and sharpening old ones that will help me extend and expand my impact," said Dr. Hunter.

Taking a collaborative approach to his work, Dr. Hunter has partnered with numerous school districts and educational organizations across the state of New York to share the benefits of asset-based, justice-oriented pedagogies in the classroom such as Multicultural Education, Culturally Relevant Pedagogy, Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy, and Anti-Racist Pedagogy. He works alongside youth, teachers, teacher educators, administrators, and community educational advocates to transform curriculum and instruction to better meet the learning needs of students through a lens of equity and inclusion. Since his arrival at SUNY Buffalo State, Dr. Hunter has been working side-by-side with African, African descended, and urban youth, designing literacy activities that engage young people in emancipatory, restorative, and liberating literacy practices.

The Cengage-ACE Inclusion Scholarship covers the cost of the Fellowship program to support the professional development of individuals from diverse backgrounds who are bringing positive change to higher education and to further diversify the program's pipeline to higher education leadership. The program combines retreats, interactive learning opportunities, visits to campuses and other higher education-related organizations, and placement at another higher education institution to condense years of on-the-job experience and skills development into a single year.

"We are honored to support Dr. Hunter in the ACE Fellows program," said Fernando Bleichmar, Executive Vice President and General Manager for U.S. Higher Education at Cengage. "His work to create inclusive learning experiences for all students is critical to opening up the power of education, and an important part of Cengage's mission as well."

Dr. Hunter was recognized at ACE2021, ACE's online annual meeting from March 22-24.

For more information about the ACE Fellows program, click here. For more information about Cengage's focus on inclusion and diversity, click here.

About ACE

ACE is a membership organization that mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice. As the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two-year and four-year, public and private. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

About Cengage

Cengage, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. We serve the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching, and workforce training markets worldwide. We believe that through the power and joy of learning, students can enrich their lives and achieve their dreams – no matter their age, experience, abilities, or environment. Our industry-leading products and services make education more accessible and affordable, including Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

