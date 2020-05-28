The American Economy Runs on ACH, Says Mercator Advisory Group White Paper

HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACH Network is woven into the daily payment activity of American consumers, businesses and government, says a Mercator Advisory Group white paper published today titled, "The Expanding Role of ACH in the Era of Faster Payments." The paper also highlights how – as payments become faster – ACH supports the future of the industry with Same Day ACH, while providing the money-movement infrastructure for many other payment products.

"The modern ACH Network has achieved new transaction volume records as the preferred payment type in a diversity of use cases," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "Even now, the ACH Network is operating normally and stands ready to serve America's people, its businesses and nonprofits, and the government."

The white paper, sponsored by Nacha, also highlights several key attributes of the ACH Network that position it for the next generation of payments, including its ubiquity and efficiency, the Same Day ACH capability, and Nacha's governance.

"The broad usage of ACH for consumer, small business, and large corporate payments, among others, fuels the staying power of ACH," said Sarah Grotta, the Director of Mercator's Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service, and author of the white paper.

"ACH meets a variety of use cases in an established and mature market, even as Same Day ACH continues to take a leading role in the continuum of faster payments," Grotta said.

Mercator is hosting a complimentary webinar featuring Grotta and Michael Herd, Nacha's Senior Vice President of ACH Network Administration, on Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m. EST to discuss the white paper's findings.

Register for the webinar here. Download the white paper here.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit Nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Mercator

Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants, and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Advisory services include Credit, Debit and Alternative Products, Prepaid, Merchant Services, Commercial and Enterprise Payments, Emerging Technologies, and Global Payments practices, which provide research documents and advice. Primary Data services include the North American PaymentsInsights series, which report and analyze data collected in our bi-annual consumer surveys, as well as the annual Small Business PaymentsInsights and Buyer PaymentsInsights series. Consulting services enable clients to gain actionable insights, implement more effective strategies, and accelerate go-to-market plans; offerings include tailored project-based expertise, customized primary research, go-to-market collateral, market sizing, competitive intelligence, and payments industry training. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com. Visit www.mercatoradvisorygroup.com.

Contact: Shanon Murray

Nacha

703-561-3932

[email protected]

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

http://www.nacha.org

