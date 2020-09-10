The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Applauds CDC for Dedicating Increased Funds to Suicide Prevention

"As an organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, we would like to thank the CDC for directing sorely needed funding to this leading cause of death. Supporting suicide prevention is particularly important now, as many people are struggling emotionally and financially because of the pandemic.

"Further, we commend the CDC for addressing suicide prevention in many of our nation's most vulnerable populations such as, veterans, tribal populations, people in rural communities, LGBTQ youth, and people experiencing homelessness.

"It is through comprehensive and targeted approaches like those funded by these CDC grants that communities can work together to save lives. We hope to see funding for suicide prevention continue to increase in the years to come because it is only by making this public health problem a priority will we be able to reduce the suicide rate in our country."

The nine NCIPC funding recipients include:

California Department of Public Health Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Connecticut Department of Public Health Massachusetts Department of Public Health Michigan Department of Health and Human Services North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Tennessee Department of Health University of Pittsburgh Vermont Department of Health

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

